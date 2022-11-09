Colorado wine has grown in quality and national recognition in recent years (and size, now with about 170 businesses across the state).
“The Colorado wine industry is a hotbed of innovation and creativity, thanks to our dedicated grape growers and hard-working winemakers,” says Doug Caskey, executive director of the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board.
This achievement is amply on display in the recently announced 2022 Governor’s Cup Collection, 12 award-winning wines selected by a tasting panel of highly respected professionals who judged 279 Colorado wines submitted from 38 wineries.
Caskey also noted, “This year’s Governor’s Cup Collection features some returning albeit lesser-known varieties such as Teroldego and Chambourcin, mixed with familiar favorites like Syrah and Tempranillo, and sprinkled with creative styles including sparkling and mead.”
The 12:
• Aspen Peak 2021 Pinot Gris
• Carboy 2019 Petit Verdot
• Carboy 2020 Teroldego
• Carboy 2019 Blanc LaLaLa (Sparkling Gruner Veltliner)
• Carlson 2021 Sweet Baby White Blend
• Mesa Park 2020 Equilibre Red Blend
• Peachfork 2021 Chambourcin
• Red Fox Non-Vintage Nebbiolo
• Slaymaker Traditional Wildflower Mead
• Winery at Holy Cross Abbey 2019 Syrah
• Vino Salida 2017 Tempranillo
• Whitewater Hill 2021 Dry Rose of St. Vincent
“It is humbling to have three wines selected for the 2022 Governor’s Cup,” Carboy director of winemaking Tyzok Wharton said. “The uptick in quality that has been achieved by the Colorado winegrowing community is remarkable. ... I am confident we’ll be seeing a continuing output of premium wines by Colorado producers, as we collectively improve upon vineyard practices and production techniques. I am excited for what’s in store for future vintages.”
A good place to start your search is at https://colorado wine.com/. Many local wine shops also carry Colorado wine and many of the wineries have holiday offerings on their websites.
An ideal choice given its proximity to Colorado Springs is The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey in Canyon City. Their website (https://abbeywinery.com) is an especially good place to start. Check out the online shop for individual bottles and case discounts on most wines. Join the unique “Congregation” wine club or give a membership as a gift. The website also has numerous, inviting non-wine artistic and gourmet items available.
Even better, drive down to visit their amazing gift shop. Sample some wine and food in the tasting room, then take some wine and other goodies home. And the wine won’t disappoint. Head winemaker Jeff Stultz is proud of the award-winning wines (especially the Syrah above). “I’m also excited about our newer line of wines called As Above So Below”, he said. “They are accessibly priced at $16 and feature creative blends and a fun label.”