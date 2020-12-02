It’s always a good idea to “buy local” when possible and especially so during these times. So, this holiday season, I suggest you consider Colorado winemakers.
Colorado wine has grown in national recognition in recent years. “Colorado wine is a fine choice for holiday meals,” says Doug Caskey, executive director of the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board.
And think Colorado when looking for a holiday wine gift. Many local shops carry Colorado wine. A few of my favorites include Bookcliff Vineyards, Creekside Cellars and Bonacquisti. Most wineries offer online sales on their websites, which you can link to from www.coloradowine.com.
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey has many options worth perusing. You can purchase individual bottles, but the winery offers a 15% case discount on most wines, 10% off six bottles and 20% off bottles of Riesling, though discounts are not available for exclusive bottlings — Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot and Revelation. They also are offering $15 shipping on orders over $125. Branded wooden gift boxes also are obtainable for an extra charge. You can check them out just down the road in Canon City or at https://abbeywinery.com.
How about an opening to a new world of winemaking and wine photography with a gift from Aperture Cellars? Established by Boulder native Jesse Katz Apertre in California’s Sonoma County with his father, world-famous photographer Andy Katz, each wine label features an original Andy Katz photograph.
Jesse says he prefers Sonoma County’s cool sites because they offer the best of both worlds: new world fruit and old world elegance. I would describe his winemaking approach as enabling the energy the soil has translated into the grapes to shine through his wines, just as a camera’s aperture allows light to shine through.
For someone under 40 years old, Jesse has an impressive list of accomplishments, having worked at Fess Parker, Chateau Petrus, Screaming Eagle, Lancaster Estate and more. He also has made wine for Von Miller, and Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.
Cabernet sauvignon is Aperture’s signature wine, but the portfolio includes red bordeaux blends, sauvignon blanc and chenin blanc. Aperture wines should be available in Colorado Springs, at the following retailers: Flying Horse, Gold Hill, Hope, Twins, Broadmoor and Montana, and restaurants at Flying Horse Country Club, The Broadmoor and Jax. The wines and special gift options also are available at https://aperture-cellars.com.
Or maybe wine from John Elway? He established 7Cellars with Napa winemaker Rob Mondavi, Jr. to make Elway’s Reserve. And now there’s a new portfolio — The Farm Collection — featuring an Arroyo Seco chardonnay, Monterey pinot noir and Paso Robles cabernet sauvignon (2018, $19). It celebrates Elway’s college days and is intended to be approachable in price and drinkability.
The wines are available at Springs area retailers Cheers, J & K, Broadmoor and InterQuest, and can be purchased at www.7cellars.com, where there also is a three-bottle magnetic gift box, a White Bundle 4 Pack and a Red Bundle Six Pack.
For each bottle purchased, 7Cellars makes a donation to Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that supports, trains and deploys U.S. veterans on disaster relief missions around the world.