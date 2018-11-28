Although sparkling wine is appropriate for any occasion, the holidays are its prime time. Lucky for us, effervescent wine is so popular that versions are made in virtually every wine region. This column focuses on bubbles from France and Italy, ideal for any celebration, party or even your nightly meal.
Champagne still is the world’s most prestigious bubbly. And Moët & Chandon is one of Champagne’s most historic and influential houses. Its wines —blends dominated by pinot noir with lesser amounts of pinot meunier and chardonnay — balance richness and delicacy, just what I like in Champagne.
Brut Impérial ($40) is Moët’s iconic cuvee and with good reason. Its balanced, seamlessly juicy charms, currently available in a limited edition embossed bottle, are a nice holiday gift. The seductively lively Brut Rosé Imperial ($40) is more intense and structured yet luscious.
Moët’s Grand Vintage wines are special offerings. They reveal a complexity that comes with maturity but will evolve for several years. The delightfully succulent 2009 Grand Vintage Extra Brut ($65) is creamy and toasty, rich and complex. The 2009 Grand Vintage Rosé Extra Brut ($70) leads with a sense of elegance complementing the firm texture. Toasty richness and complexity are its hallmarks.
While Champagne is the benchmark for French pétillant wine, good sparklers elsewhere in France are affordable alternatives. I particularly like Crémant d’Alsace and Lucien Albrecht is one of the best. Try the fine, appley Brut ($22) blending chardonnay, pinot blanc and pinot auxerrois, or the 100 percent pinot noir Rosé Brut ($22) for its nice measure of complexity.
Italians take their bubbly every bit as seriously as do the French, and Prosecco, the fresh frizzante from north of Venice, has really gained in popularity in recent years. Its fresh, delicate pear, citrus and peach fruit and frothy palate make for an easy drinking and modestly priced wine.
One of my favorite producers is Adami, a family-owned winery that produces benchmark Prosecco bursting with varietal purity and white flowers. The Garbel Brut ($15) is quite full flavored; the Bosco di Gica Brut ($18) is most lively and refreshing; and the 2017 Vigneto Giardino Brut ($22) is impressively focused and intense.
Lambrusco from Emilia-Romagna is enjoying a reintroduction to American consumers as artisan bubbly — exuberantly fruity berries and mostly dry. One of the best is Cleto Chiarli. They are delicious, versatile and inexpensive.
The effusive, luscious, savory 2017 Vigneto Cialdini ($15) is a good introduction to the style. The floral, fresh, crisp 2017 Premium Vecchia Modena ($15) shows admirable depth. The succulent, lightly spicy Centenario Amabile ($11) is a delightfully semi-sweet exception to the rule.
Although Piemonte in Italy’s northwest is most famous for its red wines, the region also excels with spumante. Enrico Serafino is a leader here in the production of what Italians call “Metodo Classico” (traditional method). In keeping with that, these wines use chardonnay and pinot noir. The fine value 2013 Brut ($25), offers enticing stone fruit, orange oil and a luscious texture. The 2014 Brut Rosé ($27) presents a sophisticated, lightly toasty experience. The 2010 Brut Zero ($52) is a very special wine. It is extremely dry, complex and creamy with vibrant acidity and finesse.
(Note: All wines here are nonvintage unless otherwise noted.)