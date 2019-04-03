Slow Food Editore, the publishing arm of Slow Food International, recently launched its “Slow Wine Guide 2019: A Year in the Life of Slow Wine,” with a U.S. tour that included a tasting at the Source Hotel in Denver’s RiNo District.
What is “Slow Wine,” you ask? Structurally, it is a branch of the Slow Food International organization. More important, “It follows the same basic core principles of Slow Food: encouraging people to be aware about the wines they drink, where they come from, how they taste and how our choices affect the rest of the world,” according to one of the guide’s editors, Giancarlo Gariglio.
Originally intended to shine a spotlight on Italian wines, this 10th edition also has entries for California and Oregon. It covers 541 wineries – 370 Italian (and Slovenian), 121 Californian and 50 Oregonian – and 24,000 wines tasted.
With what editors-in-chief Gariglio and Fabio Giavedoni call “points-free wine writing,” the guide offers a distinctive perspective on the evaluation of wineries and their produce. They replace the score-based formula that has dominated much wine writing with an innovative set of criteria based on Slow Food values. These fundamental Slow Food principles consider not only the quality of the wines, but also what Gariglio described as “wholesomeness and expressiveness.”
Of course, aromas and flavors are important, he said. But quality also hinges on “the production process, heightened attention to environmental sustainability, the work of the grape grower, the wines’ expressiveness with respect to the appellation, varietal expression of indigenous grapes used in vinification, and wine-making practices that are not overly invasive and that don’t mask or homogenize the wines’ flavors.”
Wineries whose values align with the Slow Food movement — high quality, originality, respect for the land and environment —are awarded the Snail Prize, the international symbol of Slow Food. Only wineries that are herbicide-free can receive the Snail. Wineries whose wines represent benchmarks in quality throughout their range receive the Bottle Prize. And wineries whose wines represent excellent value get the Coin Prize.
The Slow Wine Prize is given to wines that represent an expression of place, originality and history. The top wines are recognized with the Great Wine prize, and excellent values (under $30) are recognized with the Everyday Wine Prize.
“Our editors also look for wines with good price-quality ratio and wines that aren’t part of elitist trends,” Gariglio said. “We want the wines we select to be available to as many wine lovers as possible.”
The book is organized first by Italian region, then California and Oregon. Each entry describes the people, vineyards and wines that distinguish the particular winery, along with notable viticultural practices. Selections are based on the wines’ relationship to the places where they are made and the people who produce them. In Gariglio’s words, they “wanted to tell the wineries’ stories” and actually visited every winery in the guide.
This kind of hands-on dedication is what separates the Slow Wine Guide from other guides. If you can’t find it at your local bookstore or wine shop, it is available on Amazon.