Sicily is not your average warm climate wine region. As with other such regions, Sicilian wines offer a rich fruit profile. But there is a broad array of soils, terroirs and climates around the island (including Mount Etna) leading to a similarly wide variety of vinous representations.
With a wine- growing history of around 3,000 years, winegrowers over many generations have integrated influences from Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Greeks, Romans and many others, though always retaining an emphasis on indigenous varieties.
Still, Sicilian wines have not been well known internationally. That has changed over the last 40 years as quality has improved and consumer interest in different grape varieties has increased. Now quality guarantee and viticultural protection designations like Sicilia DOC and Etna DOC ensure integrity among a range of varieties and styles.
And Sicily has become a leader in sustainability, especially through SOStain — a protocol for water conservation, carbon reduction, ban on chemical herbicides. eco-friendly materials, lighter bottle weights, biodiversity, energy saving and farmer health.
This column focuses on the leading red grapes; a future column will highlight white grapes. Nero d’Avola is the most prominent and widely planted. Its expressions range from robust and spicy to suave and velvety, elegant and supple to unctuous and earthy, usually with fresh and juicy red fruits.
Nerello Mascalese is especially well suited to the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna. Enticing for its fresh, red berries and herbaceous nuances, it mimics the firmness of sangiovese and the fruit of pinot noir.
Frappato tends to be exuberantly fruity, floral and light. It is sometimes blended with nero d’Avola to deepen its character.
The Sicilia DOC rules also allow certain French varieties, which pays off nicely with the Syrah recommended below.
Nero d’Avola
• 2019 Donnafugata “Sherazade” ($22), juicy blackberry, plum, herbs, olive, smooth.
• 2018 Corvo “Colomba Platino” ($18), bright, crisp cherry, raspberry, herbs, soft.
• 2019 Alessandro di Camporeale “Donnatà” ($20), dark and red berries, earth, herbs, easygoing.
• 2016 Ermes “Epicentro” Riserva ($18), dark notes, char, concentrated, fresh.
• 2019 Ermes “Quattro Quarti” Appassimento ($18), jammy, rounded, soft.
Nerello Mascalese
• 2018 Donnafugata “Sul Vulcano” Etna Rosso ($35), tangy cherry, currant, smoky, herbs.
Frappato
• 2020 Valle dell’Acate “Il Frappato” ($23), lively, red berries, earth, olive, elegant.
• 2020 Mandrarossa “Costadune” ($18), bright, deep raspberry, pomegranate, herbs.
Blends
• 2016 Regaleali “Rosso del Conte” ($70), nearly equal parts nero d’Avola and perricone; justifies its price with concentrated red and black fruits, olive, fennel and rich structure.
• 2018 Santo Spirito “aMarAnto” ($20), equal parts frappato and nero d’Avola, elegant, floral, red berries.
French varieties
• 2017 Rapitalà “Nadir” Syrah ($20), bold black fruit, black pepper, savory, round.
