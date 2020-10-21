California sauvignon blanc has often been an afterthought with consumers. Not only does it play second fiddle in popularity to chardonnay, it seems there is always a new fave that steals attention – pinot grigio, New Zealand sauvignon blanc – even if only for a limited time.
But that may be changing. People who watch these things say consumer interest is ticking up. This is good news as there arguably is more good California sauvignon blanc on the market than ever.
Its flavor profile is usually assertively aromatic and refreshing. Expect brisk green citrus (lime, gooseberry), but also lemon, orange and grapefruit, and a distinctive herbaceousness (sometimes fresh cut hay or grass). Wines made from riper fruit often display stone or tropical fruits.
I found several good values around $20. They are focused on varietal character and the grape’s trademark racy acidity. Think of them as everyday go-tos. (Note: Wines are listed in order of preference within each category, but all are recommended.)
• 2019 Priest Ranch Napa Valley ($22), native yeasts, stainless steel drums; zesty, intense, citrusy.
• 2019 Bonterra California ($14), made with organic grapes; vibrant citrus and stone fruit, subtle hint of grass.
• 2019 Rodney Strong Charlotte’s Home Sonoma County ($17). apple and tropical fruit, lean and spicy.
• 2019 Imagery California ($20). a value-driven brand from the Benziger family; tropical and grapefruit, herbal.
As consumer friendly as these wines are, I found more complexity and flavor interest as prices escalated.
• 2019 Ehler’s Estate St. Helena ($32), organic vineyard, aged sur lie (lees stirring), stainless drums; succulent, citrus, full-bodied, savory, crisp.
• 2018 Robert Mondavi Fumé Napa Valley ($24), barrel fermented, aged sur lie; succulent lemon-lime, fresh, juicy, herbal notes
• 2018 The Paring Santa Ynez Valley ($25), aged in 1/3 new oak, 1/3 neutral oak, 1/3 stainless steel; vibrant, tropical fruit, fruity, anise
• 2019 Clockwise Russian River Valley ($30), mix of oak and stainless; tangy citrus and stone fruits, plush.
• 2019 Acumen Mountainside ($30) Napa Valley winery but Dry Creek Valley grapes; 67 percent neutral oak, 33 percent stainless steel; piercing citrus, herbs and fresh hay, spicy.
• 2019 Ram’s Gate Carneros Estate ($38), 10 percent new oak, 70 percent neutral barrels, 20 percent stainless steel; juicy tropical fruit, hint of pepper.
In recent years, an elite of wines with exceptional character has emerged to where author Karen MacNeill coined the term “Super Sauvignons.” These wines benefit from use of several types of vessels – new and used oak, concrete tanks, stainless steel barrels, and amphorae – for fermentation, along with practices such as lees stirring to build complexity and texture.
The wines below share a complex profile of bright, ripe fruit, mineral and savory notes, and rich textures. Notably, each winery below is from the Napa Valley.
2019 Spottswoode ($42), 2/3 Napa fruit, 1/3 Sonoma fruit, elevated with oak, small stainless barrels, a clay amphora, and ceramic and concrete tanks; balances vibrancy and sumptuousness, with structure and complexity.
2018 Acumen PEAK Atlas Peak Estate ($75), high- altitude vineyard, oak and stainless aging, lees stirring; intense, spicy, supple yet stimulating.
2019 Turnbull “Josephine” Oakville ($50), aged in oak barrels, concrete and amphorae; perky, lush, structured.
2018 Cuvaison Méthode Béton Carneros Estate Grown ($40). The “method” is aging on the lees in concrete eggs (bétons); juicy, intense, graceful, structured.