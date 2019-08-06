With the blistering weather, it’s natural for wine drinkers to think about cooling off with a refreshing white wine. While most U.S. consumers still turn first to chardonnay, sauvignon blanc is an ideal alternative.
Sauvignon blanc’s flavor profile comes in several styles, though it’s usually assertively aromatic, with refreshing acidity. Generally expect brisk green citrus (lime, gooseberry) but also other citrus, especially grapefruit and a distinctive (sometimes spicy) herbaceousness. Some also are evocative of fresh-cut hay or oats. Wines made from riper fruit often display peach, melon or even tropical fruits. These qualities make it an exceptional accompaniment to food.
It has a noble heritage as a parent (with cabernet franc) of cabernet sauvignon. It is responsible for the Loire Valley wines of Sancerre and Pouilly Fume and, with semillon, the white Bordeaux of Graves and Sauternes. The grape also has found hospitable surroundings in New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Chile.
Here I focus on California, where the styles vary more by producer than terroir, though climate does have its influences. Most of the wines are fermented and aged in stainless steel to emphasize fresh, varietal characteristics, while some use small amounts of mostly neutral oak to round out flavors and texture.
First, I found a number of good, everyday values (2018 vintage) at $20 and under. These tend to be lighter with the focus on varietal fruit. Think of them as everyday patio sippers. They are listed in order of preference, but all are recommended:
• Two Angels High Valley ($17) creamy, juicy, balanced.
• Dry Creek Vineyard Dry Creek Valley ($20) enticing, spicy, sumptuous.
• Pedroncelli East Side Vineyards ($15) lively, tonic, herbal.
• J. Lohr “Flume Crossing” ($14) tangy, crisp.
• Dry Creek Vineyard Sonoma County Fumé ($16) energetic, lemongrass.
As consumer friendly as these wines are, I found more complexity and flavor interest beyond $20. Also, I was surprised when I reviewed my tasting notes that all but one of these is from Napa. They are listed in order of preference, but all are recommended:
Combining fruit from the Spottswoode organic estate and other top Napa and Sonoma vineyards, the winery’s 2018 ($42) balances vibrancy and richness, structure and complexity.
The “method” in the 2017 Cuvaison Méthode Béton ($35) is aging in concrete eggs (bétons). The result is fascinating: graceful, yet refreshing, full and persistent.
The outlier in this group, Sonoma County’s Chalk Hill Estate (2017, $33) turns fruit from its high altitude vineyards into wine that deftly balances a fair amount of oak with intense fruit.
The full-bodied 2018 Ehlers Estate ($32) from Ehler’s certified organic vineyard near St. Helena, is a succulent and racy counterpoint having seen no oak.
The Gamble Family has produced a rich 2018 ($28) from an estate vineyard near Yountville, showing an oaky roundness with licorice and spice.
With fruit from the Oak Knoll District of southern Napa, the 2018 Ladera ($30) offers brisk fruit with a textural accent of oak.
Without seeing any oak, the assertive 2018 Cuvaison ($25) nicely expresses its Carneros estate vineyard fruit; brisk and luscious.
Blending cool and warm sites throughout the valley, the 2018 Duckhorn ($30) is quite aromatic, while showing a nice touch of oak.