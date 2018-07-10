Dry pink wines continue to gain popularity in the U.S., and for good reason. Today’s column hones in on French and Italian rosés, all of which are 2017 vintage unless noted.
Europeans, especially the French, have known for a long time the joy of drinking a good dry pink wine. There is a dizzying array of French rosés, most notably from the country’s south region — Provence, Rhône Valley and Languedoc-Roussillon.
Provence in particular is having its moment. Imports have increased dramatically in the past couple of years. Made predominantly using grenache with additions of cinsault and syrah, expect a characteristic light salmon color and a flavor profile of fresh, delicate red berries and juicy citrus fruits with a suggestion of creaminess. My favorites from my tasting: Berne Selections Inspiration ($20); Ultimate Provence Urban ($23); Fleur de Mer ($20); and M de Minuty ($19).
Rhône Valley rosés, similarly based primarily on grenache, syrah and cinsault, tend to be richer, offering more intensity. The Ferraton Samorëns Côtes de Rhône ($15), from organic and biodynamic vineyards, adds a nice herbal note.
Tavel, a rosé-only appellation in the Southern Rhône, is notable for its darker, more concentrated Rosés. The mostly organically farmed Domaine Lafond Roc-Epin” ($19) was my favorite of the tasting. It’s full-bodied with intriguing caramel and spice. From the Costières de Nimes sub-appellation near Tavel, the Chateau de Campuget Tradition ($11) is a fine choice in a lighter style.
Continuing in southwest France, I found two good ones from Roussillon. In the Côtes du Roussillon subregion, the great Rhône Valley producer Michel Chapoutier crafts the fresh, lively Les Vignes de Bila-Haut ($15). Nearby, California winemaker Orin Swift makes the firm, round, spicy, alcoholic Fragile Rosé ($18). And I found a nice interloper from respected Burgundy producer Roche de Bellene: the Bellenos Rosé of Gamay Noir ($16) from Beaujolais offers crisp apple and watermelon flavors.
Italians also love rosé, though it often is labeled rosato. I had two nice ones from Tuscany in my tasting. From the coastal Maremma subregion, the 2016 Aia Vecchia Solido ($14) is a flavorful blend of sangiovese and merlot. The Frescobaldi family’s delightful Alie ($25) is a unique, balanced blend of syrah and vermentino from grapes grown on an estate in Maremma.
Also owned by the Frescobaldi family, the Attems estate in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia produced the 2016 Pinot Grigio Ramato ($20). This is a rare, charming wine. It’s copper hue is a result of prolonged skin contact during fermentation.
Also in the northeast region of the country, this time the Vento, the Tenuta Sant’Antonio winery (a well-known maker of traditional Valpolicella and Soave) also produces fresh, focused wines from local and international varieties under the Scaia label. The Rosato ($13), 100 percent the native rondinella, is lively and juicy.
If you crave pink bubbly, try Cleto Chiarli NV Brut di Noir Rosé Spumante ($15), a Lambrusco from the local grasparossa grape and pinot nero (pinot noir). Made in Emilia-Romagna, Lambrusco produces a range of styles, including this rosé, with its touch of cinnamon and sea air.