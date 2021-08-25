It’s official: Rosé has become extremely popular with U.S. wine consumers.
Rosé (dry rosé, that is) has experienced amazing growth in sales in recent years. And its quality mostly has grown too, even as variety has increased.
Still, as rosé’s success has led to a proliferation of pink wines, some worry the result will be a decline in quality and slowing sales. Luckily, I didn’t see that in my tasting. All wines here are 2020 vintage (listed in order of preference). They can be enjoyed not only as an apéritif or with summertime fare, but all year long. Because the flavor profile is similar to their red siblings, rosés pair with many foods despite drinking more like white wines.
Interestingly, most of these wines are from pinot noir. California wineries seem to have latched on to pinot noir as the grape of choice for rosé. This is likely because the grape typically produces lighter-colored wines anyway and tends to reveal its primary aromas and flavors at earlier ripeness.
The best wines are easy-drinking and refreshing yet flavorful. They exhibit bright fruit ranging from strawberry, cherry, raspberry and cranberry to rhubarb, pomegranate and watermelon.
• Inman “Endless Crush” Russian River Valley ($38), certified sustainable, estate grown, pretty cherry and cranberry, tangy, mineral.
• Pisoni “Lucy” Santa Lucia Highlands ($19), delicate, succulent mixed berries, supple, one dollar of each bottle sold is donated to breast cancer aid and research, fine value.
• Alma Rosa “Vin Gris” Santa Rita Hills ($35), estate grown, structured, tangy strawberry, peach, grapefruit.
• Rodney Strong Russian River Valley ($25), brisk, juicy cherry, strawberry, grapefruit, textural.
• Alma de Cattleya Sonoma County ($22) Russian River Valley and Carneros, red berries, tangerine, pomegranate, brisk, modestly herbal.
• Argyle “Grower Series” Willamette Valley ($30)m with chardonnay and pinot meunier, crisp, creamy watermelon, red berry.
• Diora “Le Belle Fête” Monterey ($20), San Bernabe estate, juicy red berries, spice.
• Raeburn RRV ($20), with zinfandel and grenache, brisk rasberry, citrus/
Grapes originating in Southern France — notably Côtes de Provence (grenache) and Rhône Valley (grenache, cinsault, syrah, mourvedre) — also are popular. They tend to make a rosé a bit richer, offering more intensity with a touch of spice.
• Alma Rosa Grenache Rosé ($30), estate grown, brisk, cherry, strawberry, orange, peach, salty note.
• Bonny Doon “Vin Gris de Cigare” Central Coast ($15), grenache with cinsaut, clairette blanc, grenache blanc, mourvedre\ and vermentino; brisk strawberry, nectarine, lightly creamy, fine value
• Ram’s Gate Rosé Sonoma Coast ($38), grenache with pinot noir and syrah, tart red berries, citrus.