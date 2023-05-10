While varietally labeled wines are the most popular among consumers, wine blends have increased significantly in interest in recent years. Instead of the character of just one variety, blends allow consumers to experience how different aromas and flavors from different grapes come together to create a unique assemblage. The result is a more complete, consistent, multidimensional wine.

Wines such as these demonstrate that just as cultural diversity is a societal strength, so diversity in winemaking has distinctive benefits. The red blends below (listed in order of my preference but all are recommended) display the synergy that embodies the classic sentiment of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.

• 2019 Hamel Family “Isthmus” ($90), Bordeaux-style blend showcases the Hamel Family Ranch in Sonoma Valley and its Nuns Canyon Vineyard in the Moon Mountain District; mostly cabernet sauvignon, with merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot; complex yet friendly; intense cherries, blueberries, cassis, plum; meaty, savory herbs, earthy notes, powdery tannins.

• 2019 Paraduxx Rector Creek Vineyard ($88). Paraduxx focuses on Napa Valley red blends, in this case two limited-production wines offering different expressions of the rocky soils of this vineyard; the concentrated “Block 4” (petit verdot, zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon) features wild berry, raspberry, tobacco and spice notes; the complex “Block 5” (cabernet franc, zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon) demonstrates cherry, black plums, raspberry, herbs, spice,

• 2019 Girard “Artistry” ($60), mostly cabernet sauvignon, with merlot, cabernet franc, malbec, petit verdot from Girard’s best barrel lots throughout the Napa Valley; succulent raspberry, cherry, light spice, velvety richness,

• 2019 Dry Creek Vineyard “The Mariner” ($50), cabernet sauvignon, merlot, malbec, petit verdot, cabernet franc from several of the most prized estate and hillside vineyards in the Dry Creek Valley; fresh, luscious dark berries, licorice, forest note, subtle oak, lovely texture.

• 2018 Duckhorn “The Discussion” ($155) represents the pinnacle of Duckhorn’s portfolio; 56% cabernet sauvignon, 40% merlot, with cabernet franc, petit verdot from their diverse Napa Valley estate vineyards; vigorous cassis, cherry, cola, toast, forest notes, broad, generous palate delivers depth, complexity.

• 2018 Gamble “Paramount” ($90), cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and petit verdot from this large landowner’s vineyards throughout the Napa Valley; fruitful plum, blackberry, prominent vanilla, lush palate.

Finally, two good value- priced blends:

• 2018 Markham “The Altruist” ($29), predominantly using estate-grown Napa Valley fruit, including 61% merlot, 24% cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot, cabernet franc, malbec; black cherry, raspberry, creamy oak, lightly minty, intensity builds on finish.

• Mettler “Copacetic” ($20), multi-vintage, estate- grown wine from a family that has farmed in Lodi over 100 years; bright cherry, warm spices, lively acidity balanced by richness, light tannins.