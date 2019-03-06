Portugal, with a winemaking heritage about 3,000 years old, today is best known for port, a wine with a history of more than 300 years that’s considered among the world’s great wines. From the Douro Valley, it is a sweet, high-alcohol (fortified to about 20 percent ABV) red wine. Bursting with intense dark fruits and natural sweetness, balanced with refreshing tannin, and finished with an alcoholic kick, ports always warm my soul.
Tawny ports marry multiple vintages for 10 to 40 years in cask. Extensive aging results in a gradual transformation creating mellow wines known for complexity, purity of fruit and elegance. Ready to drink upon release, expect a distinctive nuttiness, admirable balance and silky texture.
Tawnies that are 10 years old are a good introduction to the style. I recently sampled Dow’s ($37) and enjoyed its succulent fig and plum, with a little bitter almond. A 20-year-old tawny should provide more complexity and intensity. Dow’s ($65) delivers enticing nose of raisins, almond, honey, caramel and date with impressively lucid fruit.
For many, vintage port sits at the pinnacle of the port ladder. It is highly praised for intensity and its ability to develop over many decades. Distinguished by power and concentration, it is made only in exceptional years and bottled after two years. I recently tasted three top producers from the 2016 vintage, each displaying the vintage’s characteristic expressiveness, structure, balance and expected longevity.
Taylor Fladgate ($120), from one of the oldest port houses and benchmark producers, displays opulence yet grace from the integration of suffusive tannins with lively and impressively pure mixed berry fruit. Exotic notes of herbs, cedar, cocoa and anise add a dimension of complexity to this seductive and flamboyant wine.
Fonseca ($120), from another icon of port and a leader in sustainable farming, shows brilliant dark berry and suggestions of fig, mint and minerals with exhilarating freshness.
Croft ($100), from a firm founded in 1588 yet known as an innovator (creating the first rosé port), is wonderfully aromatic with exuberant, slightly less sweet fruit and fig, herb and eucalyptus notes. It’s luscious and mouthfilling, with a fine sense of proportion.
Even at these prices, given the amazing quality and longevity, I consider vintage port (and tawny port) to be good values. But if these are beyond your price preference, there are alternatives. Ruby port, the youngest and most accessible style, is available for about $15 to $20.
Late bottled vintage port is an even better value. Ready to drink upon release, it gives a taste of vintage lort character, as it is made from good wines that didn’t quite make the severe selection for vintage port, at a much more affordable price. I especially enjoyed the 2012 Dow’s ($24). It offers heady aromas and flavors of berries, cassis and oak, and a touch of licorice in a full-bodied, lush wine.
Port is best enjoyed chilled at the end of a meal, either with dessert or as dessert. Dark chocolate or blue cheeses are ideal matches, but dried fruits, vanilla ice cream and nuts work, too. However you enjoy it, try a port and feel the winter cold melt away.