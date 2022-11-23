While I enjoy Colorado wines all year, I especially appreciate them during the holidays. And this time that includes California wines with a Colorado connection.
What’s a more auspicious Colorado connection than John Elway? His 7Cellars winery was founded in 2015, along with Napa Valley’s One Hope winery and Napa winemaker Rob Mondavi Jr.
Elway’s Reserve wines (chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon) are ideal steakhouse wines. But I suggest introducing yourself to the winery with The Farm Collection. The line of three varietal wines ($20) — chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir.
“We are continually trying to improve our wine by sourcing the highest quality grapes from the finest wine regions in order to bring my home state of Colorado a wine they can be proud to call their own,” Elway said.
The chardonnay is sourced from Arroyo Seco, the pinot noir from Monterey and the cabernet sauvignon from Paso Robles.
For each bottle purchased, 7Cellars makes a donation to Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that supports, trains and deploys U.S. veterans on disaster relief missions around the world.
“My desire to contribute to Team Rubicon stems from my personal adulation for the people who are serving, and have served, in the armed forces,” Elway said. “They are the true heroes of our country and deserve our utmost respect. Giving back to Team Rubicon through our sales of 7Cellars is just one way that we can show our gratitude.”
The wines are available in local shops and online at 7cellars.com.
For something different, I am excited to introduce Atost — a brand of creative, wine-based apéritifs founded by Cindy and Kyle Pressman and crafted in Golden. And local partners have been critical to Atost, from local ingredients to Chad Yakobson, founder and brewer of Crooked Stave Brewery in Denver, who assists with the fermentation and blending process.
The process begins with a California chardonnay base. Colorado honey is added for a light sweetness. Fresh fruits, botanicals and herbs are macerated in distilled Sonoma grape spirits. And the two are blended to create four styles.
Citrus: California lemons and oranges, Colorado juniper and peach; light and fresh.
Bloom: strawberry, candied orange, rose; succulent with rich texture.
Woods: whiskey-barrel- aged, vanilla, cherry, orange; aromatic, coconut, savory.
Roots: ginger, lemon, anise; combine for an intense, spicy cocktail.
These are less sweet and less bitter than most traditional aperitifs and cocktails, while being lower in alcohol (21%) than most distilled spirits. Expect the freshness and elegance of white wine and the complexity of a spirit-based cocktail.
Bottles are $35 (750 ml) and $50 for a sampler pack of all four. Purchase at them at atost.co. And, if you are in the metro area, stop by their tasting room.