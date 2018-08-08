Italy is a boot of vinous diversity, overflowing with more than 2,000 indigenous varieties. It has really good white wines from familiar grapes such as chardonnay. And a cornucopia of indigenous varieties is worth seeking out, most of them budget friendly. Here are but a few that deserve your attention.
Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia in the northeast have led a reawakening in Italian white wine production. Most of these wines are unoaked to retain natural freshness. In general, they are notable for dramatic aromas, precise structure and refreshing character.
Probably most recognizable to American consumers, pinot grigio is typically consumer friendly, pleasingly light and brisk, with melon, citrus and stone fruit. There are boatloads of insipid plonk, but recently more distinctive, characterful wines are being produced. The Jermann (2016, $30) is bracing, concentrated, most satisfying. The 2017 Attems ($20) is vibrant with exuberant fruit. The 2017 MezzaCorona ($14) and 2017 Ecco Domani Limited Edition ($12) are easy drinking, crisp and ideal for everyday sipping.
The pinot grigio grape also features prominently as half of a blend with pinot bianco, ribolla gialla and sauvignon by Villa Russiz. The 2016 Les Enfants ($22) is flavorful with lively lime and almond. Their 2016 Pinot Bianco ($26) is delightfully lively, with apricot, tangerine and mineral.
Most consumers probably know Soave but don’t recognize garganega, its dominant grape. Soave also went through a period of mediocrity. But in the hands of attentive wineries, its reputation has been restored. Typically, its apple, citrus and stone fruit are nicely balanced with almond notes. The 2016 Pieropan ($20) is impressively aromatic, bracing and mouth-filling. The 2017 Inama Vin Soave ($15) is charmingly light and tasty. The 2016 Inama Vigneti di Foscarino ($25), a special selection of old vines, offers a lush texture and fine intensity.
For a contemporary interpretation of gargenega, try the 2017 Scaia Garganega-Chardonnay ($13), the most aromatic of the wine in my tasting, with brisk tropical fruit, a lush texture and herbal notes.
Vermentino is a rare variety, grown mostly on the island of Sardegna, Liguria and the western coast of Toscana, where it produces crisp, medium-bodied wines with refreshing citrus, apple and suggestions of sea air. I found two excellent values in the 2016 Aia Vecchia ($12) — energetic fruit with a hint of minerality — and 2016 Rocca di Montemassi Calasole ($15), which nicely adds melon and vanilla to the profile.
Over on the eastern coast of Central Italy, verdicchio is the signature white grape of Le Marche. Typically refreshing, it features apple, citrus and stony notes. From one of its most respected producers, the Garofoli 2017 Macrina ($14) is emblematic of the style. Their single-vineyard 2015 Podium ($25) shows more intense fruit with honey and solid structure.
Finally, two other wines from either end of the peninsula. In Piemonte, Arneis is a prominent white grape that yields typically full-flavored wines with lower acidity and softer, fuller texture. The 2016 Luca Bosio ($20) presents notes of lime, tangerine, almonds and flowers.
Sicily’s grillo is one of several distinctive indigenous varieties on the island worth attention. The 2017 Tasca D’Almerita Tenuta Whitaker ($22) is impressively flavorful with potency and deep citrus fruit in a rather viscous frame.