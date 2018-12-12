Now’s the time to find an exceptional wine to give the wine aficionado in your life. With the extra investment required, it’s important to be extra careful in this purchase. I’m here to recommend several exciting California cabernet sauvignons and merlots to help you decide; each will say you cared enough to select something special.
Chappellet Vineyard has been producing highly prized wines since 1967, and its flagship Pritchard Hill (2014, $235) has become one of Napa’s iconic cabernets. The most expensive wine here, it is without question amazing. Everything about this mountain-grown wine is large scaled, with richness and complexity throughout. It has the structure composition to evolve and drink well for at least 20 years.
The Daou family, on an esteemed vineyard in the highly sought Adelaida District in Paso Robles, is producing some of California’s most impressive wines. Their 2014 DAOU Reserve ($56) features high-elevation fruit. And at this price, its robust but balanced character achieved with a wonderful grace elevates its status to that of the more expensive wines here.
Ehlers Estate is a winery and organic vineyard in Napa’s St. Helena sub-appellation that dates to 1886. All proceeds from the sale of its wines are returned to the LeDucq Foundation to support cardiovascular research. It’s flagship wine — the 1886 Cabernet Sauvignon (2015, $125) — is also worthy for its wonderfully concentrated, complex, fresh, firm character delivered with grace and finesse.
Anyone who follows the Napa Cult Cab world will know the iconic status of the Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon. That wine runs around $200. The estate’s Lyndenhurst Napa Valley (2015, $85), with about half of its fruit from the Spottswoode estate and the rest from trusted growers, is impressive in its own right.
It’s bold fruit, herbal complexities and lush texture will impress any cabernet fan.
Chimney Rock, in the Stags Leap District, a celebrated Napa sub-appellation adjacent to the Silverado Trail, is one of the region’s premier wineries. Its 2015 Estate Cab ($100) is an exemplary expression of the power and intensity balanced with finesse typical of the appellation.
Farther up from Stags Leap, the Atlas Peak sub-appellation is notable for even higher elevations and steep slopes. One of its newest estates, Acumen, has set high aspirations to achieve Grand Cru status. On the evidence of its confidently structured, richly integrated 2014 PEAK Attelas Vineyard ($150), one of a trio of small-production wines from its finest vineyard blocks, it is well on its way.
And now two wines that will make any red wine drinker fall in love with Merlot again, thanks to Jackson Family Wines and winemaker Christopher Carpenter. Carpenter established a premier reputation as the longtime winemaker at the highly regarded Kendall-Jackson owned wineries Cardinale and Lokoya.
“If farmed right in the proper locations and treated similar to cabernet sauvignon, merlot can be great, just as it is in other countries.” In this case Carpenter is talking about the high-elevation vineyards that source the 2015 Mount Brave ($80) and 2015 La Jota ($85). These are serious, complex, full-bodied wines. Mount Brave, from vineyards on Mount Veeder, is fleshy with deep fruit, cocoa, spice and mint. LaJota, from Howell Mountain, is densely packed with earth, mocha, spice and lovely freshness.