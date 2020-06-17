It wasn’t always this way, but today there are numerous regions along a 500-mile stretch from Mendocino to Santa Barbara sourcing fine pinot noir. According to Nielson (2019), pinot noir is the fifth most California popular wine. The best reveal pure red (mostly cherry) fruit, a fresh but sleek texture and appealing earthy and brown spice notes. This column is the first of two on the subject.
Remote, rugged and sparsely populated, the Anderson Valley in the far northern county of Mendocino is an unexpected source of fine pinot noir.
Duckhorn, respected producer of Napa Valley merlot and cabernet sauvignon, began acquiring vineyards in the Anderson Valley 25 years ago. Under the Goldeneye label, its 2017s are pricy but deliver the goods: Ten Degrees ($125) ripe, complex, balanced; Confluence Vineyard ($86) silky, earthy; The Narrows Vineyard ($86) plump, mushroomy, tannic; Split Rail Vineyard ($86) juicy, minty.
Owned by Champagne firm Louis Roederer, Domaine Anderson’s 2015 ($40) is concentrated, a little tight but welcoming.
Another respected Napa Valley producer who recognized the promise of Mendocino, Cakebread produced a fine 2017 Two Creeks Vineyards ($45) with a firm, slightly sweet presentation.
Siduri is a specialist that produces close to two dozen different pinot noirs. Its 2017 Anderson Valley ($40) is deep, juicy, broad and welcoming.
Owned by members of the Fetzer family, an iconic name in Mendocino, the Masút (Native American for “dark, rich earth”) 2016 Estate Vineyard ($40) is unique for its blueberry fruit and anise.
Straddling the southern reaches of Sonoma and Napa counties, Carneros has transformed from sheep and dairy ranches to prime vineyard land over the last 50 years, especially for pinot noir.
After four decades with Buena Vista and Donum Estate, Anne Moller-Racke is now devoted to Blue Farm, started with a vineyard behind her Carneros farmhouse. Her 2017 Anne Katherina Vineyard ($65) is enticingly floral and silky.
Cuvaison, established in 1969, is a pioneer of Carneros viticulture. Its 2017 “Swan” ($65), from a prized heirloom selection, is intensely aromatic and elegant.
Artesa, owned by Cordoniu, Spain’s oldest winery and the inventor of Cava, has a really fine value, its refined, luscious 2016 Los Carneros ($28).
In Monterey County, the inland vineyards of the Santa Lucia Highlands are idea for pinot noir. Siduri’s vibrant 2017 ($30) is a fine representation of the area. From Paso Robles pioneer J. Lohr, its fresh, lightly sweet 2018 “Falcon’s Perch” ($17) is a good everyday wine made with Santa Lucia Highlands and Arroyo Seco fruit.
Further to the east, Calera has made prized pinot noir on Mount Harlan since 1975. The 2017 Central Coast ($30) uses fruit from vineyards throughout the Central Coast to create an amazing value with intriguing anise notes.
San Louis Obispo County is often overlooked, except for Paso Robles. But there are a number of notable vineyards there. Like Oceano Wines”s Spanish Springs Vineyard (located just 1.5 miles from Pismo Beach). The 2018 ($45) is impressively full and concentrated.
The Santa Rita Hills of Santa Barbara County, with its rare east-west orientation, has become a magnet for top pinot producers. The biodynamically farmed Sea Smoke is one; its Southing bottling (2017, $70), meant to reflect the variety and complexity of the estate vineyard, is rich, full and persistent. The Hilt Estate’s vineyards sourced the pure, elegant, savory 2017 ($45).