Considering white wines from around the world, those from Spain and Portugal arguably are among the least known by consumers. And among the white wines of Spain and Portugal, Spain’s Rueda (verdejo grape) gets less attention than Rías Baixas (albariño grape), and Portugal’s Alentejo (multiple native grapes) gets less attention than Vinho Verde (multiple grapes). Let’s rectify that situation.
Rueda, 100 miles northwest of Madrid, is mostly flatlands. Native to the region, verdejo has been used in its white wines for a millennia. It’s gravelly soils, cold winters, short springs and very hot and dry summers are the ideal habitat for the grape. But it’s really been just the past few decades that the grape finally came unto its own with dramatic improvements in quality.
Rueda verdejo wines often are described as having characteristics similar to sauvignon blanc and pinot gris wines. Most show crisp, elegant citrus or tropical fruit, often with herbal notes and broadness on the palate. Some accentuate delicate, bright fruit, while others showrichness and near- savory nuttiness.
Alentejo is a large, sparsely populated region in the south of Portugal about 90 minutes from Lisbon. It is a major producer of wine corks and houses UNESCO World Heritage sites. Vineyards have been present there for over 3,000 years and the region has a history of stewardship of an amazing array of native grapes. It also has distinguished itself for its proactive sustainability efforts to address climate change.
In contrast to Rueda, Alentejo whites are blends of indigenous grapes such as antão vaz (provides aromatics and body), arinto (adds exuberance, green apple and citrus), roupeiro (orange, lemon, peach, melon), fernão pires (aromatics, spice), verdelho (fresh, fruity, can develop richness), and alvarhino (fresh fruity character that can develop texture).
Here are some recommendations:
Rueda Verdejo
• 2020 Bodegas Vatan “Nisia Las Suertes” ($30), old vines, bright, creamy, full body, elegant, demonstrates the heights this grape can achieve.
• 2021 Cuatro Rayas “Caballito del Mar” ($14), 87-year-old cooperative, smooth, fresh, fruity.
• 2021 Protos “Ser Primero” ($14), 95-year-old winery, rich, tropical, apple, fennel.
Alentejo
• 2021 Torre de Palma Arinto & Alvarinho ($40), on a property that dates to 1338, tight, crisp, citrus, spicy hints.
• 2018 Adega de Portalegre “Conventual” Reserva ($25), 67-year-old cooperative, vineyards in a national park, fragrant lime, lemongrass, succulent.
• 2021 Esporão “Colheita Branco” ($18), certified organic, bracing, spicy, juicy.
• 2020 Rocim “Mariana” ($16). organic grapes, good body, brisk, apple, herb, melon.
• 2020 Adega de Redondo “Porta da Ravessa” Special Edition ($15), 65-year-old cooperative, lemon-lime, spicy herb, melon,
• 2021 Marques de Borba “Colheita Branco” ($13), a brand in the portfolio of João Portugal Ramos group; nice presence, juicy citrus/tropical fruit,