While sparkling wine is for most drinkers the wine of choice for special occasions such as holidays, New Year’s celebrations, Valentine’s Day and weddings, I suggest bubbly is enjoyable anytime, including tonight’s meal.
Sparkling wine is made just about everywhere on the planet and at a variety of price points. Here is a sampling (all are nonvintage, unless otherwise stated):
Italian prosecco is arguably the most popular bubbles in the good value category. It is produced using the Charmat Method (bubbles come from second fermentation in large, pressurized stainless steel tanks). Gancia Prosecco Brut (delicate, fresh citrus and pear) and Rosé ($14) are delightful choices.
Italian spumante also is produced by the Traditional Method (also known as the Champagne Method, where bubbles form during a second fermentation in the bottle). While Franciacorta and Trentodoc are the best-known examples, these delightful Sicilian bubbles should convince you to look south:
• Tenuta Nicosia “Sosta Tre Santi” ($30), nerello mascalese; brisk lemon, pear, saline.
• Planeta Carricante Brut Sicilia DOC ($44), fresh citrus, delicate, honeyed.
How about an unlikely Traditional Method from Argentina? The 2020 Mascota Vineyards Unánime Brut ($20), chardonnay/malbec, has good intensity and finishes elegant.
Arguably the best value in Champagne Method bubbly is Spanish Cava, primarily from the Penedès region.
• Segura Viudas Reserva Heredad ($30), macabeo, parellada; full, rich, elegant.
• Los Dos Brut ($13), macabeo, xarel-lo, parellada; fresh lemon, green apple, pear.
• Mercat Brut Rosé ($14), macabeo, xarel-lo, parellada, monastrell; fresh red berries, crisp citrus.
There also is an abundance of fine California Champagne Method sparkling wine.
• Frank Family ($55) 2016 Blanc de Blancs chardonnay; lively citrus, delicate, rich; 2017 Brut Rosé pinot noir; complex, red berries, refined.
• Cuvaison 2018 Brut Cuvée ($50), pinot noir, chardonnay; luscious citrus, brioche; 2017 Brut Rosé ($60) pinot noir, chardonnay; raspberry, pink grapefruit, succulent.
• Sosie 2019 “Bare Necessity” Rosé ($36), syrah; apple, strawberry, almond.
Argyle in Willamette Valley is one of Oregon’s premier sparkling wine makers.
• 2018 Brut ($30), chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot meunier; rich with juicy lemon custard.
• 2019 Blanc de Blancs ($30), chardonnay; energetic citrus, lightly spicy, lush texture
• 2012 Extended Tirage Brut ($85), pinot noir, chardonnay; special, complex wine from extended aging.
Finally, a new sparkler from Laurent Gruet, who is well-known for world class bubbles under the Gruet label from his unlikely base in Albuquerque. With 40 years of sparkling wine making experience, he is breaking boundaries with Silverhead Brut ($25), a new release from Vara Winery & Distillery. Collaborating with respected California winemakers Bob Lindquist and Louisa Sawyer Lindquist to blend chardonnay and syrah from Washington with xarel-lo and macabeo from Spain. Produced by the Traditional Method, it is delightful with lemon, apple and toast.