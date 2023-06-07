Over the past couple of decades, Argentina has established itself as one of the most important wine- producing countries on the planet. Most of the available wines come from the Mendoza region. While malbec has emerged as its signature grape, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, chardonnay and torrontés also are making world-class wines. The wines typically are highly accessible and eminently drinkable.

Wineries throughout the country also have undertaken various initiatives associated with social, environmental and economic sustainability. Domaine Bousquet, one of Argentina’s largest wineries and its largest exporter of organically grown wines, is a good example. Bousquet’s high-elevation vineyards were first planted in 1997 in the high-altitude Tupungato zone in Mendoza’s Uco Valley and have been certified organic since 2005. Just recently it has become a B Corp and Regenerative Organic Certified.

Its extensive portfolio provides quality at all levels. The entry level “Varietal Series” ($13) deftly blends estate and purchased organic fruit: Unoaked Chardonnay, Chardonnay-Torrontés, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot. The Reserve wines ($18) translate older vines into fine body, concentration, deep flavor, and in the reds structured tannin and increased aging capacity: Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Pinot Noir. The “Gran Series” ($25) features the best grapes from the original vineyard planted by the Bousquet family: Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec.

The “Gaia” collection ($20) does a splendid job of communicating the diversity of grapes grown in Bousquet’s vineyards in a fresh, juicy style: White Blend, Rosé, Red Blend, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec.

And there is Virgen ($13), the first Argentine no-sulfites-added, vegan, USDA-organic-certified wines to launch in the U.S., named for the virgin land where the Bousquet family planted its first vineyards: Red Blend, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon Malbec, Chardonnay. These are ideal introductions for those interested in so-called “natural” wines. For readers who may associate the natural, no-sulfites-added movement with small-production, impossible-to-find, cloudy, funky and inconsistent wines, the Virgen wines are reassuringly balanced, fresh and approachable: vegan, no oak, and good value.

And as if that wasn’t enough, there’s Alavida, Domaine Bousquet’s USDA-certified organic kosher Malbec ($19), one of few wines worldwide to attain this unusual dual status. Alavida Malbec is also vegan, gluten-free and Ecocert-approved. Extensive care is necessary to make kosher, additive-free wines – requiring the assistance and presence of Jewish winemaking staff, keeping the winery super-clean, storing it at a cooler temperature post-fermentation, tasting the wine constantly to ensure nothing untoward is taking place. The result is wine exhibiting purity of fruit and freshness.

Overall, it’s an impressive portfolio of diverse wines that show the quality and accessibility of wines from Argentina.