During summer’s warm months, white wines provide welcome tonic. Add the refreshing bubbles of sparkling wine and you have the ideal summer drink. And Americans are bubbling over with demand for sparkling wine. Americans are sipping more of the frothy drink than ever before.

It might be surprising to some, but Italy is a leading bubbly producer. Most known to consumers likely is Prosecco, the fresh, fruity, delicate, lower alcohol sparkler made with Charmat, or tank, method.

• Adami Bosco di Gica Brut ($22) round, lightly sweet

• 2021 Adami Col Credas Extra Brut ($26) very dry, refreshing

• 2019 Valdo “Numero 10” Brut ($30) uniquely uses Champagne, or bottle fermentation, method; intense citrus, tight frame, touch anise

You may expect Lambrusco (name of the red grape and the wine; made with tank method) from Emilia-Romagna to be cloyingly sweet but artisan producer Cleto Chiarli makes it mostly dry from estate-grown grapes. They are a uniquely delicious and versatile drink.

• 2022 Vigneto Cialdini ($18) fresh, luscious, firm, savory

• 2022 Vecchia Modena Premium Brut ($18) fresh, lively, deeply fruitful

• 2021 Fondatore Secco ($21) bottle fermented, very dry, deep fruit

• Brut di Noir Rosé Vino Spumante di Qualità ($16) tart, juicy, easy drinking

• Centenario “Amabile” ($14) succulent, delightfully semi-sweet, crisp

Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti from the southern Piemonte, made with moscato bianco grapes using the tank method, are delightfully sweet, balanced with refreshing acidity, and very low alcohol (7% and 5% respectively).

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• Capetta Asti Dolce ($15) crisp apple, pear and peach

• Acquesi Asti ($15) brisk fruity peach, orange, lemon

• 2021 Vietti Moscato d’Asti ($16) luscious, lemony, honeyed, lower pressure

Italy also excels in Champagne method bubbly (known as Metodo Classico) made with the Champagne grapes chardonnay and pinot noir that can achieve equal quality to French Champagne.

• Many consider “Franciacorta” from Lombardia to be Italy’s finest Metodo Classico. The Majolini Rosé “Altéra” ($55) certified organic, 100% pinot noir, shows minerality and structure.

• “Alta Langa” from southern Piemonte reportedly was Italy’s first sparkling wine, dating to the mid-1800s. The 2018 Enrico Serafino “Oudeis” Brut Rosé ($31), 100% pinot noir, offers sophisticated red fruits and light toast.

California and Oregon also make fine sparkling wines. The best use the Champagne method and the Champagne grapes pinot noir, chardonnay, pinot meunier. And the growth in this sector for both states is a testament to the quality.

• 2019 Cuvaison Brut Rosé ($60): estate grown, vibrant raspberry, pink grapefruit, rich, luscious

• Gran Moraine Yamhill-Carlton Willamette Valley Brut Rosé ($60) estate grown, intense citrus, apple, peach

• Naidu Brut North Coast ($34) first Indian immigrant, female-operated winery in the U.S.; succulent pear, grapefruit

• 2021 Robert Hall Cavern Select Brut Paso Robles ($40) 100% grenache blanc, concentrated lemon, light cream

Note: Wines are nonvintage unless otherwise stated.