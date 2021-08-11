During the summer, cold white wines provide a welcome tonic. Add the bubbles of sparkling wine and you have the ideal drink.
Champagne is the standard primarily because of the “Champagne method” (méthode champenoise) of double fermentation in the bottle to create the bubbles. But Champagne is expensive.
Happily, there are more affordable Champagne method (also described as the “classic method” or “traditional method”) wines that offer comparable quality.
In France, there is crémant, bubbly from other regions. I particularly like Crémant d’Alsace.
A region better known for amazing rieslings and gewurztraminers, its crémant more often uses the classic Champagne varieties — pinot noir and chardonnay — though pinot blanc, pinot gris and riesling may make it into some blends.
But it is in the north of Italy where you can find truly exceptional Champagne alternatives. Italy uses the term “metodo classico.” For a country with countless indigenous varieties, these wines typically are made with only chardonnay (occasionally pinot bianco) and pinot nero (pinot noir). Here I offer examples of Franciacorta and Trentodoc.
Some would argue that Franciacorta is the best metodo classico.
The zone benefits from warm days that ripen the fruit with cool nights that maintain freshness, thanks to the moderating influence of the lake. Mineral-rich soils impart a zesty, forward character to the fruit, resulting in a notable elegance.
Others would argue the best Italian bubbly is Trentodoc, also devoted exclusively to metodo classico and the same Champagne grapes. With its high-altitude vineyards near the Dolomite mountains, its higher elevations, diurnal temperature variations and limestone soils typically yield crisp, bracing yet graceful wines.
What also is important to know about these wines is their versatility with food.
Crémant d’Alsace
• Domaine Christophe Mittnacht “Terres d’étoiles” Extra Brut ($25), biodynamic, majority pinot auxerrois, elegant, intriguing saline, dry sherry.
• Camille Braun Brut ($28), biodynamic, mostly pinot blanc; salty pear, grapefruit.
• Jean-Baptiste Adam Brut Rosé ($25), all pinot noir, juicy cherry, citrus, toasty,
Franciacorta
• 2015 Ca’ del Bosco Vintage Collection Dosage Zero ($80), amazingly rich yet elegant, fresh, enticing baked bread, tangy yet creamy, pear, apple, melon, mineral, bone-dry.
• Villa Crespia “Brolese” Extra Brut Rosé ($40), crisp, fresh, citrus, cherry, toasty.
• Lo Sparviere Satèn ($25). Satèn is a style of softer bubbles; all chardonnay, fresh citrus, silky.
Trentodoc
• Casata Monfort Rosé ($40), vibrant apple, grapefruit, strawberry, toasty, creamy.
• 2015 Rotari Platinum Label Brut ($20), all chardonnay, lemon, grapefruit, fennel.