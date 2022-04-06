Chile has become increasingly recognized for its high quality, good value cabernet sauvignons and sauvignon blancs. But this 2,700-mile-long nation offers much more than that. With diverse geography and climate conditions, wineries excel with a multiplicity of grapes.
And Chile’s wine industry has committed to pursuing sustainability practices, including developing a sustainability code for wineries to adopt. The wineries below exemplify that commitment.
• Koyle (KOO-lay): Family- owned since 1885, it farms certified biodynamic vineyards in Los Lingues region, Alto Colchagua at the foot of the Andes. The winery also has installed solar panels that account for 40% of the energy used.
• Viu Manent: Family-owned since 1935, the winery has committed to a comprehensive set of sustainability practices, including solar plants, a biodiversity protection program, recycling program, corporate responsibility and for food safety and vegan certifications.
• Maquis: Originally owned by Jesuits, then the same family for close to 100 years. Centered around single vineyard estate wines. Maquis has promoted biodiversity and significantly reduced electrical consumption and liquified gas requirements using an energy recovery system.
• Cono Sur: A pinot noir specialist organized around sustainable principles, including biodiversity and B Corporation status. Its certified organic vineyards span coastal valleys from Aconcagua Valley to Bio-Bio Valley. Its operations are carbon neutral.
• Emiliana: With a claim to being one of the world’s largest producers of organic and biodynamic wines. The winery also supports organic vegetable gardens for its employees and at local schools. Its corporate social responsibility pledge means business practices that incorporate respect for the organization’s workers, neighboring communities, and the environment.
• Tarapacá: Farmed since 1874 in Isla de Maipo; focused on restoring the natural environmental balance and supporting biodiversity of the estate’s certified organic vineyards by planting native trees and shrubs and reconnecting the biological corridors.
Here are some wines to consider:
• Carmenere — 2019 Viña Koyle Gran Reserva ($17), indigenous yeasts, very aromatic, intense, welcoming dark fruit, cooking spice, mint, mocha, mineral notes, polished tannins.
• Malbec — 2019 Viu Manent Secreto Gran Reserva “Secreto” ($15), up to 15% of undisclosed grapes; bold red berries, fresh herbs, refined palate.
• Cabernet Franc — 2018 Viña Maquis Gran Reserva ($24), ripe, minty, dry, abundant tannins,
• Pinot Noir — 2019 Cono Sur Chile ($12) fine entry-level value; juicy raspberry, strawberry, crisp, elegant, clean; 2018 Bicicleta ($12) even better, fresh black cherry, plum; 2018 20 Barrels Limited Edition ($25) classic cherry, earthy mushroom, baking spice, firm tannins,
• Blend — 2018 Emiliana Coyam ($35) organic and biodynamic grapes; mostly syrah and carmenere (cabernet sauvignon, carignan, malbec, garnacha, tempranillo, petit verdot and mourvedre); full red fruits, herbs, mint, solid frame, minerality.
• Blend — 2018 Viña Tarapacá Gran Reserva ($20) organic cabernet franc, syrah, carmenere, merlot, cabernet sauvignon; ripe dark fruit, black pepper, fine tannins.