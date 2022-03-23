Chile long has had a reputation as a reliable source of good value wines, mostly for tasty, affordable cabernet sauvignons and sauvignon blancs, and more recently also for Carmenere, chardonnay, Bordeaux-style blends and pinot noir. While this remains true, Chile is making a concerted effort to position itself as a premium wine producer and a world leader in sustainability. Its wine industry has widely adopted one of the most ambitious sustainability codes including standards for human rights and social issues along with a commitment to continuous improvement.
Consider cabernet sauvignon, the most widely planted red variety credited with putting Chile on the world stage in the 1970s (though it’s been grown there since the 1800s). Quality and prices cover all levels but are most enticing at moderate prices.
The most significant cabernet sauvignon growing regions are the Maipo and Colchagua valleys. Maipo, surrounding the capital city of Santiago, is Chile’s original commercial wine region, boasting a core of historic vineyards. Colchagua, south of Santiago, has more recently attracted investment from around the world leading some to call it Chile’s Napa Valley.
Concha y Toro, Chile’s largest wine company and one of the largest producers in the world delivers an amazing level of quality the variety and volume. It also is a world leader in sustainable viticulture focused on reducing its carbon footprint in all areas of production. Add that Concha y Toro is a certified B corporation, which recognizes companies around the world that meet the highest standards of environmental management, governance and social performance.
The three Concha y Toro wines (in order of preference):
• 2018 Marques de Casa Concha Maipo ($22), notable freshness, rich dark fruit, herbal notes, nicely integrated wood.
• 2019 Gran Reserva Serie Ribeiras Colchagua ($17), single vineyard, lively, luscious fruit, toasty, herbal accents, refined tannins.
• 2019 Gran Reserva ($15), fine entry-level value, blend of multiple vineyard sources.
The best of the rest (in order of preference):
• 2017 Viña Aquitania Lazuli Maipo Alto ($40). selection of best estate vines, juicy, bold red fruits, forest notes, rich texture, friendly tannins.
• 2019 Lapostolle Cuvée Alexandre Colchagua Aplta ($25). pure berry fruit, savory, mineral, good acidity.
• 2018 Los Vascos Cromas Gran Reserva Colchagua ($22), fresh plum, forest, spicy herb, dry.
• 2018 Maquis Gran Reserva Colchagua ($20), dried red fruit, crisp, savory, tannic finish.
• 2018 Cordillera Reserva Especial Maipo ($20), succulent berries, leather, toast, soft texture.
• 2018 TerraNoble Gran Reserva Colchagua ($20), juicy plum, berry, elegant, structured.
• 2016 Echeverria Limited Edition Maipo ($25), intense fruit, mint, elegant, dusty tannins.