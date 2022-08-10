In recent years, I have observed a proliferation of fine sauvignon blanc in American markets. Although it originated in Bordeaux and the Loire Valley, it also has found hospitable surroundings in New Zealand, Chile, South Africa and Australia. This column focuses on California and Chile.
The grape’s flavor profile comes in several styles, though it’s usually assertively aromatic, with refreshing acidity. Generally, expect brisk green citrus (lime, gooseberry) but also other citrus (grapefruit) and occasionally stone fruit and a distinctive (sometimes spicy) herbaceousness. Some also are evocative of fresh-cut hay or grass. Wines made from riper fruit (usually the more expensive ones) often display melon, nectarine, peach or even tropical fruits.
Wines are listed in order of preference within each category, but all are recommended.
Chile’s sauvignon blancs have made dramatic advances in recent years. Viticulture has improved with sourcing from coastal and cool-climate regions. The wines below are notable for striking acidity, briskly herbal citrus, stony notes and a fullish mouthfeel.
• 2020 Viña Garcés Silva “Amayana” ($25).
• 2019 Ventisquero “Grey” ($25).
• 2020 Matetic Vineyards “EQ” ($20).
• 2020 Casas del Bosque “La Cantera” ($18).
• 2020 Viña Morandé “Gran Reserva” ($20).
• 2021 Montes “Limited Selection” ($15).
• 2021 Viña Tabalí “Talinay” ($24).
• 2021 Viña Koyle “Costa La Flor” ($18).
I also found a number of California good values. These generally are ebullient, spry with the focus on varietal fruit, but all display the grape’s trademark refreshing character.
• 2021 Dry Creek Vineyard “Fumé” ($16) aromatic, juicy, grassy.
• 2021 Alma de Cattleya Sonoma County ($22), mouthwatering, assertive, structured.
• 2021 Dry Creek Vineyard Dry Creek Valley ($20), succulent, creamy, spicy.
• 2021 J. Lohr “Flume Crossing” ($14), lively, forward, herbal.
• 2021 Markham Napa Valley ($20), fresh, juicy, tangy.
• 2021 Girard Napa Valley ($20), juicy, forward, supple.
• 2021 Matanzas Creek Sonoma County ($22), fresh, ripe, herbal.
• 2021 Justin Central Coast ($14). light, brisk.
For a few extra dollars, I found more complexity in the following wines.
• 2021 Cliff Lede Napa Valley ($28). fruity, rich, complex, structured, seamless.
• 2021 Clockwise Russian River Valley ($30), tangy, firm, creamy, plush.
• 2021 Acumen “Mountainside” ($30), concentrated, rich, sleek, succulent.
• 2021 Duckhorn North Coast ($32), crisp, grassy, sharp.
• 2021 Ladera Napa Valley ($36), tangy/sweet, mouthwatering, focused.
Some wines are crafted with the use of different fermenting and aging vessels — concrete tanks, oak, stainless steel barrels and amphorae — along with practices such as lees stirring to build complexity and texture. These wines share a complex profile of bright, ripe fruit, and sophisticated, rich textures.
• 2020 Quintessa “Illumination” ($50), vibrant, elegant, mouthwatering, seamless
• 2020 Cuvaison “Méthode Béton” ($40) intense, minerally, lush, juicy.
• 2019 Acumen “PEAK” ($75), brisk, concentrated, stimulating, fennel, mineral