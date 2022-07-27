We’re in the prime heat of summer and white wines are especially enticing. There is a lot of variety out there and here is a good start for your shopping.
New Zealand wines, especially sauvignon blanc, are known for bold, vibrant flavors. The 2021 Ponga ($15) is crisp with prominent citrus and gooseberry, accented with light herbal tones.
South Africa produces more chenin blanc than any other wine-producing region (including its home in the Loire Valley) and it arguably is the country’s most successful white wine. The 2019 Raats Original ($15) is unwooded with mouthwatering yellow apple, melon, lemon, and kiwi. But if you come across the 2017 Capensis “Silene” Chardonnay ($40), from a high-altitude vineyard, don’t hesitate to enjoy its juicy citrus, pineapple and creamy notes.
When we think of Italian wine, we mostly think of red wine. But Italian whites are a surprising source of flavor diversity. A good example is the bright, aromatic 2019 Luretta “Boccadirosa” ($20). From Colli Piacentini Emilia-Romagna with organic malvasia aromatica di Candia grapes, it shows orange, lychee and sherry notes.
Southern Italian wines, long underappreciated, have recently seen an increase in interest as their quality has improved and winemakers recover forgotten grape varieties. Each wine below recently won an award in the “Sud Top Wine” competition.
• 2019 Guido Marsella Fiano di Avellino ($22) Campania; rich almond, fresh apple and stone fruits, savory and earthy notes.
• 2020 Mesa “Giunco” Vermentino di Sardegna ($22) Sardinia; delightful tropical fruits, citrus, pear herbs, tangy but round.
• 2020 Casa Comerci “Rèfulu” ($20) Calabria, indigenous greco bianco grape, ambient yeast fermentation; juicy, tangy citrus, peach and melon, mineral and herbal hints.
• 2020 Ippolito 1845 Pecorello ($15) Calabria, native grape; vibrant, bright, lemon and peach, mineral tones friendly and enticing.
Austria is most known for Grüner Veltliner, a refreshing, spicy white. But Austria produces other enticing white wines. The three below also demonstrate good aging potential.
• 2019 Fuhrgassl-Huber Ried Gollin 1er Nussberg ($30). distinctive single vineyard field blend (Gemischter Satz), grapes harvested and fermented together; fresh and intense, yellow apple, orange, peach, creamy texture.
• 2020 Zahel Orange T ($24). local orangetraube grape (Orange T). estate bottled, biodynamic, refreshing, subtle sweetness, elegant, uplifting, intense peach, apricot, mineral and spice tones.
• 2020 Stift Klosterneuberg “Zierfandler Rotgipfler” ($22) .from the Klosterneuburg Monastery Wine Estate; two rare native varieties, friendly acidity, ripe mango, apple plum, and lime, rich, creamy.
The country of Georgia is widely recognized as having the oldest known evidence of wine; archaeological findings date Georgian winemaking over 8,000 years. It is is home to several hundred native grape varieties. One I tasted recently, from the tsolikouri grape, the 2019 Teliani Valley ($15), shows delightful, tart green apple, grapefruit and pineapple with mineral elements.