Italy has long been the wine peninsula and known as one of the world’s great wine producers.
Recently, nearby Sicily has emerged from the mainland’s shadow with high quality wines from indigenous grapes. Here is an opportunity for you to discover some of the wide range of unique representations, both white and red. First, the white grapes.
Grillo, a major component of Marsala, features delicate citrus, apple, tropical fruit and refreshing acidity.
• 2019 Tasca d’Almerita “Mozia” ($22) fresh, rich, nutty.
• 2020 Di Giovana “Vurria” ($20) organically grown grapes, tangy, nutty.
• 2019 Irmàna ($13) smoky and herbal.
Malvasia, an ancient grape native to the Mediterranean is most often vinified sweet, but the delightfully dry 2019 Tenuta Capofaro “Didyme” ($26), from the nearby island of Salina, nicely reveals the grape’s signature floral peach and apricot.
Carricante, having grown around Mount Etna since ancient times, is notable for brisk citrus, floral and herbaceous characteristics. The 2019 Tenuta Tascante “Buonora” ($21) is quite refreshing, with savory herbaceousness and a distinctive salty element.
Nero d’Avola is the most recognizable and widely planted red grape. It is often made fresh, juicy and red-fruited. Cantine Settisoli’s 2017 Mandrarossa “Cartagho” ($26) is a selection of grapes from top vineyards vinified to show darker fruits, notable tobacco and fine tannins.
Nerello mascalese is the red variety arguably most suited to the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna. Tight and energetic with fruity red berries, herbal and mineral nuances, the 2017 Tenuta Tascante “Ghiaia Nera” ($21) is firm but with elegant tannins.
Frappato tends to be exuberantly fruity, floral and light, an ideal casual sipping wine. A good example comes from Irmàna (2019, $13), the hand-harvested label of Corvo. If you like Beaujolais, you should like this.
Sardinia also deserves attention. Though home to a wide variety of native grapes, vermentino is the signature white grape and cannonau, the local name for grenache, is the key red grape.
Vermentino has been grown for centuries in Sardinia. Notes of lemon, peach and apple join savory and saline shadings with refreshing acidity, in styles ranging from light- to medium-bodied. The 2020 Surrau “Limizzani” ($16) is a blend of fruit from estate vineyards showing some weight and chalky hints. The 2019 Surrau “Sciala” ($27) is a selection of the estate’s finest fruit presenting passion fruit and sherry-like qualities.
Cannonau is even more widely planted than vermentino. Generally with low acidity and high alcohol, flavors can range from fruity to rich, with spicy earthiness. The 2019 Surrau “Naracu” ($16) is an open and fresh expression. The 2019 Surrau Rosso ($27), a blend with carignano and muristellu, is more structured and spicier.