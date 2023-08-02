Chardonnay and its parent pinot noir have long been closely related. No surprise we often find them growing successfully in the same regions, like Burgundy and Oregon. And the cooler coastal climates of California.

Pinot noir produces light- to medium-bodied wines notable for aromas and flavors of cherry, plum, earth and brown spice with a silky, ethereal palate. Chardonnay produces rather full wines for a white and aromas and flavors of fresh citrus, apple or tropical fruit, occasionally with nuttiness and creaminess.

• Alma Rosa (El Jabalí Estate Vineyard, Sta. Rita Hills): Just 10 miles from the cooling effects of the Pacific Ocean; certified organic: 2020 Chardonnay ($50), 2020 Pinot Noir ($85).

• Bouchaine (Estate Vineyard, Carneros): Shallow clay loam soils and cooling breezes from San Pablo Bay, sustainable: 2020 Chardonnay ($35), 2020 Pinot Noir ($40).

• Calera (Central Coast): Blended from well-regarded vineyards from Livermore to the Santa Ynez Valley: 2021 Chardonnay ($28), 2021 Pinot Noir ($32).

• Cuvaison (Estate Grown, Carneros): Gently rolling hills of certified-sustainable estate cooled by fog off San Pablo Bay: 2021 Chardonnay ($35), 2021 Pinot Noir ($42).

• Gary Farrell (Russian River Selection, Russian River Valley): From some of the winery’s top vineyard sources with ocean and river influences: 2021 Chardonnay ($40), 2021 Pinot Noir ($50).

• FEL (Anderson Valley, Mendocino): From multiple vineyards in Anderson Valley about a dozen miles from the ocean: 2021 FEL Anderson Valley ($34), 2021 FEL Anderson Valley ($42).

• Frank Family (Carneros): Grapes from the winery’s Lewis Vineyard, Beckstoffer Vineyards in Napa-Carneros and Sangiacomo Vineyards in Sonoma-Carneros: 2021 Chardonnay ($40), 2021 Pinot Noir ($40).

• The Hilt (Estate Grown, Sta. Rita Hills) From three distinct vineyards in the southwestern corner of the Sta. Rita Hills: 2020 The Hilt Estate ($50), 2020 The Hilt Estate ($50).

• Ladera (Pillow Road Vineyard, Russian River Valley): Sebastopol Hills in Goldridge sandy loam soils just 10 miles from the ocean: 2020 Chardonnay ($60), 2020 Ladera Pinot Noir ($75).

• Lynmar Estate (Quail Hill Vineyard, Russian River Valley): Lynmar’s original vineyard in the heart of the Russian River Valley: 2018 Chardonnay ($68), 2018 Pinot Noir ($76).

• MacRostie (Nightwing Vineyard, Sonoma Coast): New vineyard in the mountainous eastern edge of the Petaluma Gap: 2021 Chardonnay ($52), 2021 Pinot Noir ($62).

• Migration (Sonoma Coast): Blends of vineyards just a few miles from the cooling effects of the ocean: 2021 Chardonnay ($44), 2021 Pinot Noir ($46).

• Presqu’ile (Presqu’ile Vineyard, Santa Maria Valley): In the southwestern hills of the valley with a view of the ocean: 2020 Chardonnay ($48), 2020 Pinot Noir ($62).

• Ram’s Gate (Estate Vineyard, Carneros): Organically farmed, straddles Sonoma Valley, Sonoma Coast, and Carneros: 2020 Chardonnay ($76), 2020 Pinot Noir ($85).

• Sea Slopes (Fort Ross Vineyards & Winery, Sonoma Coast): Coastal terrain, cool marine influences produce an approachable, elegant style: 2021 Chardonnay ($30), 2021 Pinot Noir ($35).