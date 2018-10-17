You might not realize it, but most wines you drink are blends of multiple grapes. Yes, certain grapes make fine wine flying solo. But just as cultural diversity is a societal strength, so varietal diversity has its benefits. Each of the wines below (listed in order of preference in each category) displays the synergy that embodies the classic sentiment of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.
For many, the Bordeaux formula blending various percentages of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, malbec and petit verdot is the template. The wines below are variations on this classic style.
For a large winery, J. Lohr maintains impressive quality at all price points. Its Cuvée Series explores three main regions of Bordeaux. I’ve recommended these before, and the current vintage (2014, $50) continues to impress.
• Cuvée POM (Pomerol): merlot plus malbec; my favorite, succulent, savory, full-bodied, seamless, supple.
• Cuvée PAU (Pauillac): cabernet sauvignon, malbec, petit verdot and merlot; rich, luscious, with cocoa and oak, leathery tannins.
• Cuvée St. E (Saint-Émilion): cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, malbec, petit verdot; fleshy, ripe, oaky, roasted notes, plush finish.
2014 Charles Krug Generations ($60): cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot, merlot, malbec; herbal, earthy notes frame lively fruit, wrapped in rustic tannins.
2014 50 Harvests Napa Valley Meritage ($50): cabernet sauvignon plus petit verdot; deep, forward fruit, herbal, fresh textured.
2016 Chappellet Mountain Cuvee ($34): cabernet sauvignon, malbec, merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot; lively, sweet fruit, savory, herbal.
2014 Acumen Mountainside ($45): cabernet sauvignon, malbec, merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot; minty, herbaceous, earthy, intense, spicy finish, needs time.
2013 Dry Creek Meritage ($26): merlot, cabernet sauvignon, malbec, cabernet franc, petit verdot; juicy, touch of spice, drying tannins, needs time.
For others, the “Super Tuscans” of Italy are the benchmark, showcasing sangiovese, though often substituting zinfandel and sometimes syrah.
Duckhorn Winery’s Paraduxx brand is exemplary here. Each of these will benefit from a few years of development.
• 2014 Atlas Peak: ($80) cabernet sauvignon, sangiovese; firm, full, oaky, earthy, smooth structure, spicy finish.
• 2014 Howell Mountain ($80): cabernet sauvignon, syrah, zinfandel; dense dark fruit, herbal, leathery, tannic finish.
• 2015 Proprietary Red Wine ($50) cabernet sauvignon, merlot, zinfandel, petit verdot; intense, bright fruit, forest and tobacco notes, smooth.
2015 Ferrari-Carano Siena ($21): sangiovese, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, petite sirah; zesty, fruit-forward, lush, anise tinged.
2014 Treana Red: ($45) cabernet sauvignon plus syrah; intense fruit, tobacco and woodsy notes, lush, powerful
Still others take southern France as inspiration, blending grapes such as syrah, grenache, mourvedre and petite sirah. The ones in this report, though, also mix in Bordeaux and Italian grapes. This is California, after all.
2013 Ancient Peaks Oyster Ridge ($60): cabernet sauvignon, syrah, petite sirah, malbec; my favorite of the tasting; massive, complex, packed with intense dark fruits, herbs, licorice, mocha, spice, and rich polished texture; will age well.
2015 Rodney Strong Upshot ($28): zinfandel, merlot, malbec, petit verdot, riesling; user friendly, zesty fruit, tobacco, smooth, slightly dusty texture.
2016 Luca & Lewellen Hidden Asset ($29): malbec, merlot, syrah, petite sirah, cabernet franc; oaky, menthol, fruity, light spice, smooth.
2016 Pedroncelli Sonoma Classico ($19): merlot, zinfandel, petite sirah, syrah; bright fruit, baking spices, dried herbs, smoky notes, rustic texture.