Adorable stuffed Detective Fox will leave Police Operations Center to live with the youngster who creates the best Valentine’s Day card for Colorado Springs police officers.
It’s time for the second annual CSPD competition, and the top three cards will be chosen by Police Chief Vince Niski. Voters on social media Feb. 8-12 will select the winner.
On Valentine’s Day, a police escort will deliver Detective Fox to his new forever home.
The Valentines created by youngsters will be delivered to officers at stations around the city.
Before Feb. 8, children ages 3 to 10 who live in Colorado Springs are invited to have creative artistic fun honoring officers.
Mail homemade cards or drop them off to “The Community Relations Unit,” at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., 80903. Include the child’s name and age, along with a parent or guardian’s name and phone number.