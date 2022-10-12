Waterfowl hunters might be wise to temper expectations this fall and winter, when ducks and geese migrate through the state.
That's according to a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release, which hinted "hunters may need to work a bit harder" for their targets in the 2022-23 season. With drought lingering across the region, officials suspect some wetlands and reservoirs won't be suitable homes for the passing birds.
Early season ducks, for example, "may migrate quickly and spend relatively little time in Colorado" due to dry conditions, according to the news release.
Expectations are also based on U.S. Fish and Wildlife surveys of breeding areas in northern states and Canada. Those areas produce Colorado's winged visitors.
From southern Alberta to Montana and the Dakotas, the downturn of breeding estimates for ducks ranges between 29% and 35%. Mallards in particular across the survey waters are an estimated 23% down from the last study year in 2019 (the pandemic halted surveys in 2020 and 2021) and 9% below the long-term average.
In areas breeding geese that fly to and through Colorado, CPW characterized biologists finding habitat conditions "mostly fair or poor."
In Montana and the Dakotas, breeding estimates were 50% down from 2019 and 7% below the long-term average. In southern Alberta, the latest estimate is 25% down from 2019 and 9% below the long-term average.
CPW suggests people scout areas ahead of hunts. "Even if you always hunt the same area, water, habitat and patterns of bird use can change every year," the news release reminded.