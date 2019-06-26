Spotlighting events worthy of your next Colorado road trip
Crested Butte Wildflower Festival
July 5-14, crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com
Glimmers of yellow, lavender, orange and pink tint the lush green fields of the Elk Mountain Range.
It’s a wildflower extravaganza. Come out to Crested Butte for the annual Wildflower Festival. Colorado’s “wildflower capital” will not disappoint.
Hike through the Elk Mountains with your free wildflower guide in hand; take a geology course on the Crested Butte rocks.
Culinary connoisseurs can learn to prepare wild edibles — from savory teas to healthy salads and vegetarian delights. If you need a break, sit and paint a watercolor of the breathtaking wildflower scene with the instruction of local artists. Work with photography experts from sunrise to sunset. You’re bound to go home with albums full of high-quality photos.
With more than 200 wildflower- based programs and nine days of flowers galore, the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival is an adventure you won’t want to miss.
While you’re there: Stroll down Elk Avenue and stop into the Crested Butte Mountain Heritage Museum. Make a reservation at the “best steakhouse” in Crested Butte; Elk Avenue Prime is open Thursday through Monday.
Other things to do:
• Cherry Days Festival, July 4-5, paoniacherrydays.com
Head to Paonia for small-town fun and indulge in all things cherry, from a cherry 5K to cherry spitting and the annual cherry pie baking contest.
• Cattlemen’s Days, July 5-14, cattlemensdays.com
Don your boots for the “Granddaddy of Colorado Rodeos” in Gunnison and thrill to bull riding and barrel racing.