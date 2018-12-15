On her birthday, Nancy Traylor received an unwelcome surprise. The real estate agent and her husband were celebrating about 90 minutes from home when she checked her cellphone and saw video of someone stealing a package on her front porch.
The unexpected delivery turned out to be a birthday gift sent by a friend: a valuable Mark and Graham purse.
Porch pirates. Lawn looters. Backyard bandits. Whatever you call them, these criminals are brazen and opportunistic, boosting interest in “video doorbells” from companies such as Ring, Nest, Greet, RemoBell and iseeBell. Traylor credits hers for aiding police in nabbing the thief.
When Jamie Siminoff invented what is now the Ring doorbell in 2012, he hardly could anticipate that, six years later, consumer spending on “smart” doorbell cameras would top $530 million, according to Strategy Analytics. The market researcher forecasts that more than 3.4 million video doorbells will be sold this year, with the U.S. accounting for most sales.
At their most basic, smart doorbells stream real-time video to your smartphone, tablet or desktop, showing you who is at your doorstep and allowing you to speak with them. Throw in motion detection, cloud video storage, floodlights and sirens, and you are “always home no matter where you are,” Siminoff says.
Although peace of mind and safer neighborhoods may be the selling points for video doorbells, affordability is key. Models start at $99. For instance, Ring charges $3 a month or $30 a year to store videos in the cloud for up to 60 days. Nest runs $10 per month for 24/7 recording and 10-day video history. Ludwig estimates he spent $540 to fully equip his home and pays $10 per month for a professionally monitored security system.
Many law enforcement agencies have become fans of video doorbells, so much so that some departments offer programs in which residents can register their home video cameras. “If something happens in your area, we will contact you and ask you to look at the video on a specific date,” says Matthew Lee, a crime analyst for the Longmont Public Safety Department. “Then, if you spot something, you send us the clip so we can try and identify the suspect or vehicle.”
Often the best evidence isn’t of the crime itself, but video of pathways and streets leading into and out of the scene. Lee recalls a video that helped crack the case of a nighttime burglary and auto theft. Though the video was shot a block and a half away, it allowed his office to determine the crime’s time frame and identify the thieves’ vehicle. Longmont police made arrests and recovered some of the stolen items.
As for Traylor, upon her return, she called the police and emailed the video to Detective Steve Rawlings. Then she posted the video to Facebook and papered her neighborhood with the thief’s picture on fliers.
Three days later, someone outside a nearby church spotted the man and called Traylor, who called Rawlings. The man was arrested and is serving a two-year jail sentence.
Do video doorbell cameras deter crime? The jury is still out. “Cameras or not, crime is going to happen,” Rawlings says. “But a camera system gives us a better description to identify someone than just canvassing a neighborhood for witnesses. In this case, we were able to identify the suspect 100 percent because he was known to law enforcement and the video was of such high quality.”
Police also are keen on doorbell cameras for the visuals. “Old surveillance footage used to look like a horror movie. Today, it’s crystal clear,” Rawlings says. “In court, anyone can deny they were at a crime scene, but with time-stamped video, you can’t argue.”