Spain and Portugal have long been reliable sources of fine value wines. With many indigenous grapes, the variety of tastes and styles only adds to their appeal.
Northern Portugal’s Vinho Verde is notable for distinctively light, refreshing, low-alcohol wines. Alvarinho is the predominant variety, though other native grapes are used. The wines below are fresh and fruity, brisk yet harmonious, wonderful for casual drinking, versatile with food and generally best enjoyed young.
• 2019 Campelo ($10) is a good introduction; crisp citrus, apple and orange with a tingle on the tongue and hint of sweetness.
• 2020 Quinta da Lixa “Aromas das Castas” Grande Escolha ($10), even better with lively, tangy orange and apple with a touch of earth.
• 2020 Esporão “Bico Amarelo” ($12), fine fresh, elegant apple, lime, honey and herb.
• 2020 Quinta da Raza Grande Escolha ($17), another step up for its fresh, focused citrus, pear and minerals.
• 2020 Esporao Quinta do Ameal ($17), excellent, from loureiro grapes with vibrant pear, mineral and hints at richness.
• 2017 Quinta do Louridal “Poema” Riserva ($18), a rare example of an aged Vinho Verde; displays some complexity with ripe pear and honey in a fairly full frame.
Cockburn’s Porto Branco “Fine White Port” ($15) is fortified like red port. At 19% alcohol, it offers hints of almond, lemon, pear, caramel and vanilla. It is sweet, full-bodied with a creamy texture palate and is delightful chilled as an aperitif or in cocktails.
Another fortified wine worth exploring is Spanish sherry. It comes in several styles. The most food friendly is “fino,” the lightest and driest with the lowest alcohol (usually 15%) content. A special kind of fino called “manzanilla” is made only around the coastal town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda, where producers such as Emilio Lustau make especially delicate, expressive wines from native palomino grapes such as Lustau’s “Papirusa” ($18), with citrus, almond, mineral and saline reminiscent of sea breeze.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Valdespino “El Candado” ($26) is a rare, sweet, rich dessert wine. With 100% Pedro Ximenez grapes and 17% alcohol, its syrupy texture is nicely balanced with lively acidity and flavors of molasses, black walnut, raisins, dates and caramel. Drink as dessert or, even better, over vanilla ice cream.
Williams & Humbert “Dos Cortados” ($50) is an even rarer style, a Palo Cortado that begins life as a fino but evolves more pungent, intense and complex aromas and a richer, more concentrated palate. This one was aged more than 20 years to 21.5% alcohol, displaying nuts, dried fruits, citrus, ginger, caramel, with lively acidity, yet creamy finesse.