Colorado Springs cyclists: Mark your calendars for March 25.

That's when the city's seventh-year bike swap is set to return to SoccerHaus, 4845 List Drive. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., riders can shop for a set of wheels or odds and ends for the season ahead.

According to organizer Gabe Alvarado, around 50 individuals and businesses have sold new and used gear at the event in recent years. Inventory has skewed toward mountain bikers, but road cyclists have found goods too, Alvarado said.

Anyone can rent booth space for as low as $30 or add a price-tagged bike to the corral for $10. The best part for sellers? Extra cash, Alvarado said. For buyers? Serious savings, he said.

"It's a really honest community; it's not like going to a flea market or a used car place," he said. "Everybody's just super helpful and honest about things."

The local swap might take on new meaning amid the uncertainty surrounding Denver's VeloSwap, the Front Range's premier bike expo. Citing "an unprecedented couple of years in the secondhand bike space" in the wake of pandemic-caused supply chain issues along with a lack of sponsors and low vendor interest, VeloSwap was canceled in 2022. It has yet to be confirmed for this year.

Vendor turnout at the Springs swap last year "was a bit low again," Alvarado said. "But I would expect it to be a bigger year on the seller side of things because the supply chain is catching up."

Entry is a $2 donation to local nonprofit Kids on Bikes. For vendor tickets, visit the Colorado Springs Bike Swap 2023 Facebook page or buy on eventbrite.com.