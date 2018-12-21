Your Christmas tree still is brightening your living room now, but what will you do with it after the holiday? On select dates through the end of January, you can recycle your tree and keep it out of the landfill by dropping it off at several area locations to be turned into mulch. A suggested minimum donation of $5 benefits Pikes Peak region youth sports.
Free mulch will be available at the drop-off sites while supplies last.
The annual TreeCycle event is sponsored by The Gazette, El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Top Resources and Colorado Springs Youth Sports, a nonprofit that operates El Pomar Youth Sports Park.
Trees (with all decorations removed) will be accepted at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 5-6:
• Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)
• Falcon Trailhead (southwest of Woodmen and McLaughlin roads)
• Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)
• Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)
• Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)
• Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)
Trees also may be taken to Rocky Top Resources, 1755 E. Las Vegas St., from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays from Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-31. Rocky Top Resources is closed Sundays.
Learn more at www.TreeCycleCOS.org, www.elpasoco.com or by calling 520-7878.