Christmas might be over, but the evergreen at the center of your holiday celebrations can still serve a purpose.
The annual TreeCycle event accepts Christmas trees, turns them into mulch and allows residents to pick from the pile.
In addition to reducing the number of trees that end up in landfills, the event also benefits local youth sports and service organizations, including the El Pomar Youth Sports Park.
TreeCycle is sponsored by The Gazette, El Paso County, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Top Resources, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports.
For a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, residents can drop off their once-festive foliage at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday or the weekend of Jan. 4 and Jan. 5:
- Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)
- Falcon Trailhead (southwest of Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road)
- Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)
- Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)
- Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)
- Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)
Rocky Top Resources at 1755 E. Las Vegas St. will also accept trees from Jan. 2 to Jan. 31. The landscaping supply business is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. It's closed on Sundays.
Decorations should be removed from the trees before they are dropped off.
For more information, visit TreeCycleCOS.org or call El Paso County Community Services at (719) 520-7878.