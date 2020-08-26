Snooze: an A.M. Eatery (copy)

An apple juice mimosa at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery in Colorado Springs, where the drinks are as much of a draw as the food.

 Jeff Kearney, special to the gazette/

When your weekend brunch calls for something bubbly where are you going? Several Colorado Springs restaurants offer unlimited glasses of that lovey concoction of orange juice and Champagne. To get bottomless mimosas for $15 or under, head to Dos Santos, The Bench, Streetcar 520 or T-Byrd's Tacos & Tequila. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments