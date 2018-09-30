VICTOR • About 4 miles into the Victor Gold Rush Challenge, my ass went bankrupt.
Cash, my 13-year-old burro partner, did what I’d been wanting to do for two hours: He sat and refused to budge.
This donkey was reading my mind.
After a few moments of panic, during which Cash seemed intent on rolling on his back — a fraught maneuver when wearing a pack saddle — I coaxed him onto his hooves and into a grudging advance. That lasted maybe 30 seconds, until a tuft of weeds drew his attention, and he stopped for a(nother) nosh.
While he snacked, I caught my breath at nearly 10,000 feet, swigged tepid water and checked my FitBit knockoff, purchased the previous week in anticipation of this trek.
Three miles and change to the finish line, assuming we made it.
With slightly less than half of the race to go, Cash and I were trudging deep in the sun-baked chaparral, our closest rivals for last place — and the only other mammals in sight — tugging around a bend in the dusty distance.
A vulture, or what felt like one, circled overhead.
I can do this.
No you can’t.
I gave the lead rope a snap and commanded Cash to “walk,” a trick that seemed to work well during our training runs. Not so much today.
Three “walks” and an overly optimistic “trot” later, he finally did, but with a forbearing snort and nonchalance that left me thinking maybe I got played.
If horse racing is the sport of kings, burro racing is definitely the sport of jesters.
A pun too far
I didn’t sign up solely for the pun potential, I ass-ure you, but — in retrospect — yeah, OK, maybe I did.
Burro racing is where experienced trail runners go when they want a new challenge, with built-in comic relief. I’m all for humor, but for me, running is the athletic equivalent of being forced to eat mushrooms. I haven’t done it since being conscripted onto my high school cross-country team, which was a brief, dreadful and defeating chapter that I prefer not to revisit or invoke. If you really want to know, ask my mom. I think she’s got pictures somewhere.
Donkin’ is that, plus psychological — and physical — tug of war.
“This guy’s 600 pounds. If he wants to do something, he’s going to do it,” said Cash’s owner and race director Mike Vann, who generously agreed to lend his “buddy” to me for the race and show me the ropes. “You’ve got to convince him he wants to do what you want him to do.”
So a burro race is the perfect marriage of the two things I am worst at: running and relationships.
But if I was destined to fall on my donk, for sport, this was the place to do it.
The Victor race Sept. 8 was a challenging course with “lots of elevation gain and uneven footing,” but it also was the shortest on the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation (their hyphen, not mine) calendar: 6.5 miles.
“Actually, it’s 7.2 miles. Last year’s race was shorter,” said burro fan and racer Tony White, as he prepped the donks for our first training run on the hills and trails near their stable outside Manitou Springs.
I must have brayed in abject horror.
“Oh, you’ll be fine,” Vann said.
His confidence in my abilities was encouraging, but, I feared, far too generous. Seven miles was double the length of my longest run ever, decades ago, and I usually finished those 5Ks cursing and in tears.
Vann promised I wouldn’t be running the whole way.
“Just when the donks are running, and Cash tends to do what the other donks around him do,” Vann said. “The worst thing that could happen in a race is he gets away and finishes by following other donkeys, without you.”
“Hey,” I said, “at least one of us gets there.”
Surviving the dash
The official summer heritage sport of Colorado, pack burro racing celebrates the state’s mining history and the creatures that made it possible. For race purposes, the beasts’ only cargo is a saddle stocked with prospector’s paraphernalia: pick, shovel and gold pan.
And potentially an arm, if the burro bolts with his hapless human partner holding the lead incorrectly.
“You want to make sure to hold it loosely and not wrap it around your wrist or hand,” said Vann, demonstrating the correct method. “It probably won’t happen, but just in case he takes off. There’s no shame in letting go and being safe.”
Cash, however, is a “chill” standard donkey with an extensive race resume, an ideal partner for a newbie like me.
Personalities aside, there are as many varieties of burro as there are burro runners — nativity scene donks, fat ones and trim, standard, miniature and horse-sized, such as White’s mammoth donkey, Rosco, who lends his name to White’s Colorado Springs coffee shop and is Cash’s stable mate and buddy.
“When they take off, he’s going to probably stick with Rosco,” Vann said.
Here’s hoping I could keep up, too.
G(r)assing up
For 20 minutes after the starting gun went off, it seemed that might happen.
Then I saw one of the things Vann had warned me about — a loosening of the saddle cinch looping Cash’s torso.
In retrospect, I might have been looking for a reason to take a breather.
Either way, that sojourn cost us our spot in the mid-race pack and sight of Rosco.
Fortunately, another of Cash’s pals, Mordecai, soon caught up. My donkey partner again wsas motivated.
“Burro obedience” is situational, when it’s not an oxymoron.
Lessons learned from my afternoon — of 25-minute miles — with Cash.
A person might run out of gas; a donkey does not. Keep that in mind when you’re chugging up a hill, gulping air, behind said creature. I swear, at times it felt personal.
To a donkey, everything is French fries.
All things being equal, which they were not, burro racing beats the other kind hooves down. I didn’t have to run much at all, and it wasn’t even my fault.
When, a million years later, we finally were back on pavement with the end in sight, I thought about beer and sitting and felt a surge of energy.
If not for Cash, I would have taken that final stretch at a run, honestly. He was (thankfully) done with trotting, though.
Technically, I guess I wasn’t last — at least not at first. My triumphant leap over the finish, and celebration, was premature, as Cash had parked himself a few feet shy of the line.
He totally set me up.
The crowd let me know my error, that the race wasn’t over until the donk crossed, so I skulked back to pull and sweet-talk my partner in.
Cash took those final few steps, in style and because he wanted to, with a look for me and me alone that said: “Now who’s the jackass?”
I’m pretty sure he meant it as a compliment.