After a day of mainlining coffee and staring at the computer, "relaxing" at happy hour and then staying up late glued to the television, getting in bed only to consume the infinite scroll of news on your mobile, an eye twitch begins.
You go to sleep thinking it will be gone when you wake up. It's not. It stays for days, maybe even weeks.
Twitch .... twitch twitch ............. TWITCH.
Americans spend more and more time looking at screens, and it's not always fun or entertaining. It prevents us from hitting our bedtime goals. It fatigues our eye muscles. Reading hateful late-night tweets can be stressful, and one symptom — however benign it might seem — could be a twitch.
The cause? "It's kind of like all the things your mom lectured you about growing up: lack of sleep, staring at screens, dry eyes, caffeine, dehydration, stress," said Shameema Sikder, an ophthalmologist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
The exact biological reasons remain a mystery. The muscle that begins to spasm is usually the orbicularis oculi, the delicate muscle fibers that open and close the eyelid.
If a twitch happens, "something has misfired involuntarily," said Sikder, and stress can make it worse. In some cases, the twitch might be visible to others.
Sikder has recommendations beyond the obvious: Look away from the screen every 20 minutes and close your eyes to hydrate them. Artificial tears also can help. In extreme cases of prolonged and severe eye twitching, some patients have opted for a Botox injection to the eyelid. Sikder says Botox, which disrupts communication between nerves and muscles, has an extremely high success rate for arresting a persistent twitch.
Rudrani Banik, an ophthalmologist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, followed 15 patients for many years to study the benign eyelid twitch. On average, the twitch lasted seven years. The study defined eye twitches, or chronic myokymia, as "fine, continuous, undulating contractions" across the muscle. None of Banik's patients progressed to a neurological condition. In rare cases, an eye twitch can be a sign of larger issues, depending on how it occurs.
Pay attention to frequency, duration and pattern, as changes can be signs that the condition is worsening, Sidker said. If other facial muscles start to twitch or you have real pain, see a doctor. Eye twitches with those associated symptoms can be signs of damaged nerve fibers or a brain-stem disease.
To relax an eye twitch, doctors recommended a recipe for a healthy life: Get enough sleep, drink less coffee, go easy at happy hour and take breaks from screens and the endlessly unfolding national dramas.
"It's annoying," Banik said, but "if (patients) can tolerate it, it's best that they just wait it out, and it will go away."