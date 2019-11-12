Driving in Colorado can be risky proposition if you're not careful, and sometimes even when you are.
Colorado State Patrol recently tweeted that 500 people have died on the road in 2019. And we still have almost two months to go.
Some of traffic accidents are just that — accidents. And most of the time a drive on a Colorado highway is annoying only because it turns out to be much more time consuming than anticipated, to which anyone who's driven (or parked) on the I-25 "Gap" can attest.
But sometimes when you see an unusual story like a driver plunging 750 feet into a river or the sun being so bright it shuts down I-70, you realize that driving in Colorado can be just plain weird.
So what's your worst driving story? Have any close calls or bad experiences? Ever sit in traffic for so long you could complete a game of Monopoly? Share your story with us in the comments section of this post.
500 people. Read it again: *500* PEOPLE. Real lives lost on our roadways. No matter the cause, it's unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/WbAmov1di1— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) November 6, 2019