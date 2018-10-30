Take advantage of sweet potatoes’ inherent moist creaminess, so you can use minimal butter mashing them. And with the bottom layer being lean poultry, a bonus of meaty mushrooms also are in the mix. With a layer of savory, seasoned chopped meat tucked beneath a creamy blanket, my healthful dish this week is like a shepherd’s pie but with the distinctive taste and look of autumn.
That fall-harvest vibe hits you as soon as you see the orange mashed sweet potatoes that crown this pie. And it is pushed further in that direction once you dig in and taste the thyme-flecked ground turkey beneath it.
Besides its distinctive flavor profile, this dish has a lot to offer health-wise. And to minimize the dishes that need washing at the end, and add to the dish’s homey, rustic vibe, the layers are baked in the same skillet used to cook the turkey mixture.
I like to wrap a towel around the handle and set the skillet on a pad in the center of the table so everyone can help themselves.