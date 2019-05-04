Dear Joan: After living here almost 40 years, we’re suddenly seeing gopher or mole mounds pop up all over the seams of our front sidewalk and driveway.
Some of us have seen this happen on our lawns from time to time, but this is the first time I have seen it in concrete. I’m unsure how to tackle this since there is little space between the concrete joints to place traps or drop poison.
Am I going to need professional help, or is there a way to do this yourself? — Don Senger
Answer: Those mounds are the work of moles, says Terry Davis, vertebrate program supervisor for the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District.
That’s actually good news, because you don’t need to do anything. Moles are mostly harmless. They eat insects, which they find by burrowing in the soil. They won’t eat your garden plants, and any damage they cause is accidental, disturbing roots around the plants.
They don’t chew on pipes or wires. They just tunnel and eat worms, beetles and other denizens of the deep.
Their tunnels can create unsightly ridges in lawns, but they rarely cause structural damage to buildings or sidewalks. The biggest problem would be water coming in through the tunnels.
You can minimize the risk by collapsing the tunnels that lead to the sidewalks. Just stomp on them. Invite the neighbors and make a party of it.
It will be much easier to ignore the mole than to try to trap or kill it. Please don’t use poisons, as you’re more likely to kill other animals. Moles don’t eat grains and other poison baits.
Traps are mostly ineffective because the moles push dirt ahead of them, which will trigger the trap before they get to it.
You can encourage the mole to move by eliminating or reducing its food source. Use beneficial nematodes to kill grubs, and practice good lawn care.
As for the mounds of earth on the sidewalks, just sweep them away.
Dear Joan: People tell me I’m wrong to give my dog chocolate, but he loves it, and he’s never had any sickness or trouble with it.
I don’t give him a lot. He’s part German shepherd and is a medium-sized dog — or maybe a smaller large dog. I give him a couple of Hershey’s Kisses every few days instead of a regular dog treat. He licks his lips and does a little dance.
I just can’t believe chocolate is all that bad for dogs. — A.J.
Answer: It is harmful to dogs, but the amount given, the type of chocolate and the dog’s size determine how harmful. Chocolate contains theobromine, which is easily metabolized in people but takes dogs much longer to process. Dark chocolate has the most theobromine; white and milk chocolate the least.
If given in large enough amounts, it can overwhelm the dog’s system. The first sign of a problem usually is hyperactivity.
Even though your dog appears fine, giving chocolate still is dangerous because it could encourage the dog to get into your chocolate stash and OD on it.