If I could make one health-related wish, it would be eight-hour bouts of deep, uninterrupted sleep every night for the rest of my life. Western medicine and ayurveda, the traditional medicine of India, agree - sleep is crucial to thriving. As with many health quests, I turn to ayurveda, often called the sister science to yoga. Used for thousands of years, the system seeks to balance the body through diet, herbs and lifestyle choices. Quality of sleep is the first thing that clinical ayurvedic specialist Carly Beaudin asks her clients who are embarking on the ayurvedic path. "Ayurveda says the three pillars of life are sleep, digestion and sex," said Beaudin, owner and founder of Ancient Heart Ayurveda. "In our