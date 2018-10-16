Craving pastrami on rye? Maybe a good sour pickle? A nice chopped liver?
You’re so on trend.
Reclaimed by a new generation of culinary creatives, deli is having a moment. In locales as far-flung as Denver, Nashville and Sacramento, Calif., ambitious eateries are popping up like matzoh balls in broth. Some are amping up classics with artisanal approaches. Others have unleashed mad-scientist reboots — think corned beef with kimchi or matzoh balls in pho.
The results have been thrilling across the board. “When,” asks Bon Appétit in a recent feature, “did Jewish food get so cool?”
The answer is as layered as a Reuben. For some, it’s nostalgia. “We’re in a tumultuous time,” said Willa Zhen, a food anthropologist and a professor of liberal arts and food studies at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. “As a culture, we’re craving slow, real, grounded food. Jewish food feels comforting, tasty and familiar.”
Memories drove Jerrod Rosen, 37, to create Rye Society, the compact deli he opened in July in Denver’s buzzing RINO (River North Art District). “My mom had four sisters, and my dad had three. There were lots of Jewish holidays with lots of food,” said Rosen, the French Culinary Institute-educated scion of a family whose local roots stretch back a century. “I wanted to open a place with soul that would pick up those traditions. Denver didn’t have one.”
In a 750-square-foot space just seven blocks from where his great-grandfather, Morris Clausner, once owned Golden Rule Dry Goods, Rosen serves Denverites food that his forebears would recognize: pastrami and pickles, blintzes and borscht. “We’re also taking family recipes and giving them a twist,” Rosen said. “But also I want to expand what deli can be and consider how people eat now.”
So beneath giant portraits of Larry David, Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman — “a Jewish hall of fame,” he said with a laugh — Rosen serves macrobiotic plates, kale salads and a “grown-up grilled cheese” called the Gentile alongside family-recipe matzoh ball soup and his Aunt Cindy’s rugelach.
For traditionalists, Rosen smokes fish in-house and brines classic pickles with a 120-year-old recipe he traces to Celia Zeidenfeld, his great-great-grandmother. “That pickle smell is how you know a true Jewish deli,” he said. “It smells like home.”