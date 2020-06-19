Feeling hungry? The 719 Hump Day Food Truck Rally has you covered.
Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 10 food trucks line up outside of Copperhead Road Bar, 3330 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs, to offer an assortment of food options.
Food truck employees follow health department guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, including wearing masks and gloves, washing their hands for more than 20 seconds and using a hard surface sanitizer every hour.
The food is served to go. For the weekly lineup, visit tinyurl.com/ydcvygbc.
Check out the above videos below for more information on the food truck rally and an inside look at Mateo's Too Get Your Philly On.