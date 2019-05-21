Dutch Heritage Gardens Spring Open House
Far east of Colorado Springs, on the grassy plateau that his father found in 1994, Aaron Van Wingerden continues the family business of flowers. And business is booming. Dutch Heritage Gardens provides the products you see outside King Soopers and City Market stores across Colorado.
So remote is the operation that it might go unnoticed — if it weren’t for the wholesale special every Memorial Day weekend.
“It keeps us in touch with our community,” Van Wingerden says. “It gives us a face behind the name for people who buy our stuff.”
Thousands are expected to roam the bays and zones of the greenhouses, choosing from 200-plus colorful varieties. Free to attend.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Where: Dutch Heritage Gardens, 11901 Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur
Fun fact: Van Wingerden means “from the vineyards.”