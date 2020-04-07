In the first weekend of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ campaign to get all residents to wear face masks in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Colorado Springs’ trail users appeared to be split — some wearing, some not.
The city’s head of parks wants that to change.
“I would encourage folks to comply with the governor’s guidance,” Karen Palus said Monday. “When you’re out and about, not in the safety of your own home, bring your mask and wear your mask.”
Later Monday, a joint press release by the city and El Paso County said it was “acceptable to forego wearing a mask while walking on a trail or riding a bike if one can maintain physical distance from others.”
When it comes to outdoor recreation, state-level guidance is vague. In response to questions from The Gazette, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment referred to a Q&A press release regarding the governor’s campaign, which calls for face covers that can include cloth.
The release answers the question of whether one should wear a mask when walking the dog: “When you are walking your dog you should.”
It adds: “When it comes to exercising use discretion.”
Exercising near one’s home is among “necessary activities” allowed by the governor’s stay-at-home order, along with grocery shopping and tending to loved ones.
Polis, who has encouraged fresh air and recreation in regular press conferences, launched the mask campaign in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finding that up to 25% of COVID carriers are asymptomatic and risk unknowingly transmitting the disease by speaking, coughing or sneezing, for example.
“In light of this new evidence,” read the recent announcement, “CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
Communities around the country have closed parks due to a lack of social distancing. While a barrier has been placed at the Manitou Incline, Palus said there were no plans to close other popular trailheads where parking lots have been packed in recent weeks.
Asked if risks were greater at crowded parks, El Paso County public health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt reiterated CDC guidance: “COVID-19 can be spread between people interacting in close proximity,” she said, “which includes public settings where physical distancing measures can be difficult to maintain.”
Since Mayor John Suthers urged residents to spread out at a press conference March 24, crowds have diminished, Palus said. She said there were “significant changes” at neighborhood parks, where playgrounds and picnic pavilions have been marked off-limits, per the governor’s statewide order.
Trailhead signs continue to advise 6 feet of distance between visitors. Messaging on masks could be added, Palus said Monday afternoon. She didn’t anticipate enforcement, “but things are changing rapidly,” she said.