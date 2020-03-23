While Colorado residents have been urged to stay at home, one exception to this recommendation is leaving the house for exercise.
Below you’ll find a few recommendations that will help you practice social distancing while in the outdoor space. Remember, in all activities you should be at least 6 feet away from other people. That being said, try to avoid people entirely, if possible.
1. Take the trail less traveled
At times, some trails around Colorado’s mountains can seem more like a crowded sidewalk in Denver. Instead, turn your eyes to the trails you aren’t normally using. They might be less spectacular in some cases, but this will allow you to practice social distancing as you’ll be dodging fewer people on your hike.
2. Go outside at odd hours
Avoid the outdoor space when it’s likely to be most crowded, like on the weekends and during the middle of the day. By visiting a natural space when there are fewer people there, social distancing will be easier.
3. Avoid using on-site facilities
While you might be social distancing yourself from other people, you should also social distance yourself from their germs. Avoid spots that people would be touching things, including bathrooms, gates, trailheads, and parking lots.
4. Park farther away from the trailhead
Keeping your distance can be difficult in crowded parking lots with only a couple feet between vehicles. Consider finding a spot that might be a little further away to avoid this problem
5. Don’t travel for trailheads
When you travel for a trailhead, you take your germs with you and drop them off along the way at places like small-town gas stations. This can allow the virus to further spread across regions. Try to hit the local trails first and keep in mind that many of the small towns you’re thinking about visiting might have limited or strained rescue and medical services.
6. Sanitize
Don’t forget to thoroughly wash your hands following any sort of outdoor recreation. Bring hand sanitizer while on your adventure for the times that a sink isn’t nearby.
7. Go outside less
This recommendation might be a hard one to swallow, but every time you leave your house, you’re risking catching COVID-19 or passing it along unknowingly. Limit the risk to yourself and others by going outside a fewer number of times throughout the week.
8. Limit the number of people you’re with
In times like these, enjoying nature by yourself is the most ideal situation. If you must recreate in a group, keep it small and keep your distance. One alternative to group workouts is to use an application like Strava to track your times and still compete.