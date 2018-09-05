Watermelon-Basil Flavored Water
Yield: 6 servings (makes 6 to 7 cups)
1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves, plus some small leaves, for garnish
1 cup boiling water
4 cups cubed, seeded or seedless watermelon (1 pound)
4 cups cold water
2 teaspoons fresh lime juice, plus thinly sliced wheels or half-moon slices of lime, for garnish
Procedure:
Place the 1/2 cup of basil leaves in a small pot or heatproof mug and pour the cup of boiling water over them. Use a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon to crush the basil leaves. Let steep and cool for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the watermelon and 2 cups of the cold water in a blender; puree until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a large pitcher, and discard the solids.
Strain/discard the basil leaves from their water, then add that liquid to the pitcher, along with the remaining 2 cups of cold water and the lime juice, stirring to incorporate.
Serve over ice, garnishing each portion with basil leaves and lime slices.
Nutrition: Per serving: 25 calories, 0 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar
Make ahead: The mixture can be refrigerated up to 2 days in advance; re-stir before serving.