Picture a garden designed just for little ones, with a whimsical fence, a dirt pile to play in, a hotel for pollinators, friendly ladybugs, a vegetable patch, giant shade trees, flowering shrubs, a chess table made from a stump, and a welcoming picnic area.
It’s no fairy tale. It’s a real-life place in Monument Valley Park.
With a recent grant from the Colorado Garden Foundation and donations from the Joseph Henry Edmonson Foundation and the Friends of Extension, the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs is off to a great start.
“We’re taking a 2,200-square-foot portion of our demonstration garden to dedicate to children’s garden space,” said HAS volunteer Tracy Pedrick.
The children’s garden is off Glen Avenue, adjacent to the city’s greenhouses, the former city caretaker’s cottage, Monument Creek and the Legacy Loop trail. With work well underway, HAS expects to hold a grand opening Sept. 9.
“We want to give the children’s garden to the city as a gift,” Pedrick said, for the city’s 150th birthday in 2021.
“With the expansion of the Legacy Loop path, our board thought we’d get more foot traffic in this spot and decided it would be nice to have a children’s garden. We don’t know of any other garden just for children in the area.”
Pedrick and HAS member Nancy Taylor wrote a grant application to the Colorado Garden Foundation and recently were awarded $5,000 to build the “unique venue for children and families to learn about Colorado native and adapted plants, herbs and edible plants, and their pollinators,” HAS states in a news release.
A decorative fence made with local nonprofit Concrete Couch and a pollinator hotel to attract bees are part of the design.
“The grant is going to pretty much cover the fence,” Pedrick said. “We were really fortunate because we did it as a collaborative project with Concrete Couch. They’re fantastic. They agreed to help with designing and building this fence, provided materials and helped us with the welding. Our board members worked on the design and construction.”
The fence, made of recycled materials, has an archway and four panels, each depicting a different scene: wetlands, grasslands, woodlands and sun, moon and stars.
Concrete Couch helped guide and focus the HAS vision for the fence and archway, said Steve Weed, founder and director.
“Concrete Couch worked with the Horticultural Art Society board to design and install the fence,” Weed said.
“They told us they wanted to have the four fence panels depicting a grassland, forest, water and night sky and just started looking at all these pieces of metal and cutting them. Their people learned how to weld and cut and pour concrete.”
Pedrick said, “We’re very pleased with the way it turned out. We hope to work with Concrete Couch more in the future.”
The garden will have vegetables, flowers and shrubs. Plant Select and All-America Selections supply plants for HAS to test to determine if they will thrive in the Pikes Peak region.
From bulbs to tomatoes, plants in the demonstration garden show what succeeds and what fails in our climate and soil. The portion mapped out for the children’s garden was chosen for accessibility and proximity to the caretaker’s cottage, which the city gave to HAS in April 2017 as a home base.
“It really is a great spot,” said Diane Brunjes, HAS gardener, who worked with the society’s board to plan the children’s garden layout. “We’re pretty excited to get things going.”
Youngsters will enjoy the paths running throughout the space, shade from tall pines, and places to sit and play.
“Kids need a place to run and explore and use their imagination,” Brunjes said.
“In the future,” Pedrick said, “we hope to work with child-care centers and school groups in the area. We want it to be an interactive venue.”
The group wants the garden to help raise children’s awareness of environmental issues, sustainability, and good stewardship of public lands, to inspire a lifelong connection with nature, and to promote moderate exercise and psychological well-being, she said.
The nonprofit HAS was founded in 1962 and has grown to a membership more than 300 strong.
“At the end of 2018, we had about 130 (active) volunteers in two groups. Some work on our annual plant sale (see box), and some work in the gardens from April to October,” Pedrick said.
In addition to the new Children’s Garden, the group maintains three public gardens in Monument Valley Park: the Demonstration Garden, 222 Mesa Road; Heritage Garden, 1117 Glen Ave.; and Pinetum, across Monument Creek from the Heritage Garden and next to Colorado College’s tennis courts. All are open to the public.
Brunjes, a professional gardener, is the only paid employee. Her salary is supported by money raised through the huge annual plant sale.
New members and volunteers are always welcome. Contact the Horticultural Arts Society of Colorado Springs through its Facebook page or hasgardens.org to learn more or to donate.
