Several downtown Colorado Springs streets were closed Friday for the Ride for the Brand Cattle Drive that kicked off the annual Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo.
The drive went down Tejon Street will was closed to traffic from Monument and Dale streets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the westbound lanes of Vermijo Street between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street will also be closed.
The city said in a news release Thursday that attendees are encouraged to utilize public parking garages.
